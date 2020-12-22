Cardinal O’Malley details Christmas Mass safety plan during COVID-19 pandemic

Despite all the current challenges associated with the health crisis, O’Malley said, “we will celebrate Christmas; in smaller groups, with some attending Mass in person and others watching the Mass live-streamed from their parish or on Catholic television. We encourage people to review their local parish websites or call ahead to register for in-person attendance and request other pertinent information as required by the parish.”

“By following Archdiocesan safety policies our parishes are able to welcome a reduced number of parishioners and visitors at Masses this week,” said Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, leader of the archdiocese, in a statement.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston has taken “significant preparations” to celebrate Christmas Masses safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and a reduced number of parishioners will be able to attend services in person, the archdiocese said Tuesday.

The cardinal’s words were echoed in the statement by MC Sullivan, the archdiocese’s chief health care ethicist and a member of the Archdiocesan Pandemic Response team.

“Our message is clear: we want people to be able to safely share in the celebration of the Mass, welcoming the Christ Child,” Sullivan said. “For in-person Masses, we will adhere to the state requirements regarding capacity levels. In fact, we operate well below the 40% threshold currently authorized. We know that we can be together by safely practicing well designed and established protocols that respect the common good.”

The archdiocese said parishes have adopted a number of safety protocols amid the pandemic.

Those protocols include required mask wearing during in-person Masses; social distancing; reduced capacity, which requires registration before attending Mass in person; and dressing warmly, as church windows may be open to provide better airflow, according to the statement.

In addition, the statement said, most parishes in the archdiocese are offering Masses in person and via live stream. Some parishes, the archdiocese said, aren’t offering in-person services at all, “so please check locally.”

The statement also noted Mass schedules may differ from what parishioners are accustomed to, so they should check their church’s website or call their parish beforehand.

“In these pandemic times, as indeed in all times, if people are not feeling well, they should not come to Mass,” the statement said. “This is a good way of respecting the common good.”

The archdiocese also provided a schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses that will be broadcast on the CatholicTV Network.

The network will air Midnight Mass from St. Peter’s with Pope Francis at 8 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, followed by Christmas Mass from Bethlehem at 11 p.m. and Midnight Mass celebrated by Cardinal Sean, according to the statement.

On Christmas Day, Christmas Mass with Cardinal Sean will air at 8 a.m. on WLVI-TV, 9:30 a.m. on CatholicTV, and noontime on WHDH-TV, the statement said.

Christmas Mass from the National Shrine will air at 5 p.m. on CatholicTV, which will also air La Santa Misa, the Christmas Mass in Spanish, at 5:30 p.m., according to the archdiocese. The statement added that a full schedule of Christmas programming is available online at CatholicTV.com/schedule, and that parishioners can also visit WatchtheMass.com to view the holiday Mass.

O’Malley and Sullivan also discussed Christmas Mass preparation during a separate briefing with reporters Tuesday.

“I would urge all of you who will be watching Mass on television to participate fully,” O’Malley said during the news conference. “Make it a truly sacred event in your life. No pajamas and coffee mugs. Say the prayers with the people, sing the hymns.”

O’Malley alluded in his remarks to the comfort provided by holiday Masses in the face of the ongoing health crisis.

“This year, perhaps more than any in recent memory, we need the hope and promise of the Christ child, the light leading us through fear and uncertainty to the assurance of God’s love for all people,” he said. “During this year we have witnessed extraordinary expressions of concern and support for people in need. These give us the hope that we will emerge from this pandemic with the experience of knowing that we are stronger together than individually and that we need to take care of each other.”





