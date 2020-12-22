Caroling hospice workers bring cheer to patients in Milton

A nurse, chaplain, and two music therapists performed holiday classics such as “The Christmas Song,” “Silent Night,” and “Jingle Bells” for the patients and their families, executive director Rob Osgood said in a phone interview.

Hospice workers at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in Milton brought holiday cheer to their patients and families by going room-to-room for candlelit Christmas caroling Monday evening, practicing social distancing along the way.

Staff members, including nurse Emily Smith, with her daughter Zoe, sang carols to patients at Season's Hospice and Palliative Care in Milton.

“It was very calm,” he said during a phone interview Tuesday evening. “Very soothing.”

To ensure safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they sang to the patients from outdoor spaces attached to each room, and everyone wore a mask, he said.

Osgood said the workers wanted to brighten the day of the patients and their families as they go through very difficult times.

“These are families that are going through one of the most difficult times of their lives, the loss of a family member,” he said.

The families were moved by the caroling, he said. Some of them made song suggestions or had young children who sang along.

The caroling will become an annual tradition because it was so well-received, Osgood said. He also hopes they can perform for partner facilities and nursing homes in the future.

“It was really just a time for comfort and for hope,” he said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.