Crews rescue retired State Police horse from icy waters in Winchendon after it escaped pen

Upon arrival, crews found Rasa, a 14- or 15-year-old retired State Police horse, submerged up to her chest in icy waters, Smith said. She had escaped her nearby pen and wandered to the treacherous terrain where it fell.

Around 3:23 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of an animal that had fallen through ice at 100 Mill Circle, said Winchendon Fire Chief Thomas Smith. Along with the department’s dive team and animal control unit, Royalston’s large animal rescue team assisted at the scene.

A retired State Police horse was rescued after it escaped its pen and fell into an icy pond in Winchendon Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Crew members immediately devised a plan to help the horse escape the freezing pond, Smith said. Ropes were tied to the front and rear of the animal, with several crew members working to break up the ice surrounding her.

“We had couple members of dive team and fire department chopping ice… using axes and a chainsaw,” Smith said.

In a video of the rescue captured by a Facebook user, two crew members can be seen pulling the horse as she attempts to jump out of water.

At one point, Rasa nearly escapes the pond before collapsing on her front legs. A member of the dive team moves to calm the horse, stroking her head while it rests.

“As we kept moving forward, we cut the ice until the horse got enough of its own power underneath to jump up on the ice,” Smith said.

After more than an hour, Rasa was able to climb out of the pond.

Rasa, a retired State Police horse, was rescued after falling through ice into a pond in Winchendon Monday afternoon. Ricci Ruschioni (Custom credit)

Throughout the rescue, Rasa remained calm – a demonstration of her training for public service, Smith said.

“As a police horse, it wasn’t afraid,” the chief said. “It was very calm as we worked around it, which is a testimony to the kind of horse it was during its service.”

Rasa was able to walk from the pond to the nearby barn on its owner’s property, where she warmed up and was checked out by a veterinarian, who administered warming fluids to increase her body temperature, Smith said.

As of Tuesday morning, the horse was doing well, the chief said.

“It’s always nice to have a good rescue like this before the holidays,” he said, noting that similar calls are usually for recoveries instead of rescues. “We get quite a few [reports of] animals through ice, but this is the first time this year we’ve dealt with horse.”

A GoFundMe to cover Rasa’s veterinary bills was organized with the goal of $1,700. As of Tuesday evening, $1,345 has been donated.

“Well as you can imagine we racked up a hefty vet bill with Rasa’s little ice adventure,” wrote Patti Lessard, who organized the fundraiser.

According to the fundraiser’s page, Rasa currently works as a therapeutic riding horse at the Mill Circle Equestrian Center, where she “helps children and adults with physical or cognitive disabilities and is also involved in our veterans program.”

“She has touched the lives of so many please consider giving back to her,” Lessard wrote.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.