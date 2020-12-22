A dog named ‘Popeye’ rescued from icy Charles River in Wellesley

Popeye was unable to crawl out of the river because of the build up of ice along the river bank, the post said.

Wellesley police received a 911 call at 12:06 p.m. from a female person reporting that her dogbroke through ice on the river while they were on a walk in Elm Bank, Wellesley police said in a Facebook post.

A dog named Popeye was rescued from the Charles River in Wellesley Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Access to the location was hampered due to snow cover and rough terrain, police said. Police and firefighters from both Wellesley and Dover worked together to find Popeye in the water at the northeast corner of Elm Bank.

Wellesley firefighters waded through chest-high water to retrieve Popeye from the icy river and began warming procedures, the post said.

Photos posted by Wellesley police showed a first responder carrying Popeye out of the water and wrapping him in a towel.

Popeye was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment, police said. He was cold and scared but is expected to be okay.

