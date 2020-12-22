Firefighters put out 3-alarm fire in building in Townsend

It was a metal prefab building that was used as a garage and maintenance building for a farm, he said.

Crews responded at 1:27 a.m. to the structure fire at 73 Turnpike Rd., according to Townsend Fire Chief Mark Boynton.

Firefighters put out a 3-alarm fire at a building in Townsend early Tuesday morning, the second blaze they responded to in 24 hours, officials said.

There were no injuries, but the building and its contents were a total loss, he said.

The fire was “knocked down pretty quickly, much easier than the night before,” said Boynton, referring to the four-alarm blaze that broke out at the St. John the Evangelist Church rectory early Monday morning.

The Rev. Jeremy St. Martin, who serves as pastor of the parish, suffered burns on his hands when he tried to put out the fire. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The cause of the rectory fire remains under investigation, Boynton said.

“Based on [the] condition of the building, it’s going to take a while,” he said.

Heavy equipment will be needed to allow investigators to get into the burned out rectory, and he doesn’t expect to have answers until after Christmas, he said.

