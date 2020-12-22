Globe Santa gets major assist from marketing staff

Globe Santa has long relied on holiday celebrations, comedy performances, live stage shows, and other special events to help bring awareness to the program and raise money to buy toys and books for Christmas morning. With those activities canceled because of the pandemic, the marketing team for Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, had to get especially creative.

This has been a year unlike any other, one that presented special challenges for many organizations forced to cancel or reimagine events that had part of their calendars for years or decades.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking help this year, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

Bill Connolly, Globe Santa’s executive director, said the team, under the guidance of Erin Maghran, responded to the challenges of fund-raising during the pandemic with creativity.

“That’s been an incredible effort by Erin’s team,” Connolly said. “Through her ingenuity and her resourcefulness, and understanding fully how Globe outreach can best reach the donors … she has put together a plan that has taken advantage of partnerships” with many local organizations.

Maghran said her team decided in the summer that they would need to launch the effort “early and get out ahead of things, so that people are having Globe Santa top of mind.”

“My thought process was like, where can we get Globe Santa in our current partnerships … to bring in new audiences to Globe Santa as well? … How can we start to bring in new audiences and make people more aware of Globe Santa?” Maghran, director of brand marketing and community affairs for Boston Globe Media Partners, said in an interview.

Her team worked with the Boston Book Festival to plan virtual events, with proceeds going to Globe Santa, and with ArtsBoston to promote Globe Santa on BosTix booths in Faneuil Hall and Copley Square, she said.

The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center donated about 10 minutes of every hour on its massive electronic marquee, and ClearChannel donated space on its electronic billboards within the Interstate 495 belt to Globe Santa, Maghran said.

When the Boston Ballet made its annual “Nutcracker” production a televised event, it included a 15-second public service announcement with each airing, she said, and the organizers of the Magic of Lights holiday display at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough donated five passes to the event, which was mostly sold out.

Devin Smith, senior manager of audience engagement for Boston Globe Media Partners, launched new social media efforts, including Globe Santa’s first-ever Facebook fund-raising campaign, Maghran said.

Globe Santa also partnered with The Sports Museum for a fund-raising effort that offered as a prize a special VIP conversation between Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy and Globe sportswriter Chad Finn.

“A person won who was originally from Lynn and lives in Honolulu now, who was just ecstatic about it,” Maghran said. “I called him Saturday morning, he was beaming, out of control, getting his friends and family on the phone.”

The secret to all their success, she said, is the local community of supporters.

“The Globe audience and Boston.com audience is so loyal to Globe Santa,” Maghran said. “Their support is just amazing.”

Connolly gave credit to the community, but also to Maghran and her crew of marketers.

“Erin’s team has been amazing,” Connolly said. “All the creative design work, all of the different promotions … have yielded a fantastic response by the people in the city of Boston to donate to Globe Santa. We’ve had an incredibly good donation year.”





