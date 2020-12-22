Gov. Baker announces capacity limits for most businesses lowered to 25 percent

Starting Saturday, Baker said, capacity limits for most industries will be lowered to 25 percent.

Baker announced the restrictions, which take effect Dec. 26 and will last for at least two weeks, during a State House news conference.

Saying he was hoping to prevent a surge of coronavirus cases from the upcoming holidays, Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced a slate of new temporary restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

“Indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be reduced to 25 people outside and 10 people inside, including for events,” Baker said. “This is part of what we must do during this critical period when the vaccine is just a few months away to slow the spread. If we can all agree to do the things that slow the spread over the next two weeks, it will help us work on building the bridge we all need to build to the vaccine.”

Baker said the decision to reduce capacity limits wasn’t made lightly.

“A decision to restrict capacity at so many businesses is an enormously difficult decision,” Baker said. “We all know that these decisions carry very negative ramifications on peoples’ livelihoods and their families. The economic package that was passed by Congress will go a long way in addressing some of the financial damage that these restrictions will have for individuals, families, and businesses. But we also know that more help is needed for businesses that are struggling to keep their lights on.”

Baker said his administration is also putting together “a significant” economic relief fund for small businesses that will bear the brunt of the rollbacks. More information on that initiative will be released Friday, he said.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also briefed reporters and detailed the industries subject to the 25 percent-capacity limit. Those industries, she said, include restaurants and personal services; theaters and performance venues; casinos; office spaces; places of worship; retail stores; driving and flight schools; indoor golf facilities; libraries; common areas of lodging; arcades and indoor recreation businesses; gyms; museums; cultural facilities; and guided tours.

Workers and staff, Polito said, will not count toward the capacity totals for restaurants, personal services, places of worship, and retail locations such as grocery stores.

The temporary restrictions will also touch the medical sector, said state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, she said, all hospitals in Massachusetts must postpone or cancel all non-essential, inpatient elective invasive procedures, unless postponement would lead to a high risk of “significant clinical decline” for the patient.

“Additionally hospitals should not schedule any new inpatient nonessential elective procedures until further notice by the [state] Department of Public Health,” Sudders said.

She emphasized that “we are not shutting down health care” during the rollback.

“Ambulatory, outpatient treatment, preventive procedures, including mammograms, pediatric appointments, radiology, cancer screenings, are not impacted,” Sudders said. “Inpatient and emergency services remain open.”

Baker stressed that the rollback isn’t permanent.

“As the lieutenant governor said, this is deemed to be a temporary move to deal with a very particular and very specific issue,” he said, adding that officials will “see where the data is” after a couple weeks “with respect to whether it goes longer than this.”

He reiterated that a post-Thanksgiving spike in new cases and hospitalizations was concerning to officials.

“And we’re heading toward another period, this holiday stretch, when we’re likely to see another significant increase in cases and hospitalizations, unless everybody plays a very different game than the one we all played at Thanksgiving,” Baker said.

Advocates for small businesses weren’t pleased by the new rollbacks.

“It is unfortunate that small businesses that have followed the rules and dutifully adhered to all state guidelines are now forced to reduce their capacity,” said Christopher Carlozzi, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, in a statement. “These businesses have overcome the odds and survived despite facing a months-long shutdown, fewer customers, increased restrictions, and higher operating costs, but the new capacity limits may result in their doors shutting permanently.”

Carlozzi said struggling restaurants will be hurt the most, calling that sector “an industry already ravaged by the pandemic. Right now, one in four small businesses fear their businesses will not survive the pandemic and more stringent restrictions only increase the likelihood of permanent closure.”

Bob Luz, president and chief executive of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said in a separate statement, “Restaurants are in the business of supporting the community and now we need the community to support our restaurants and their employees. Restaurant of all shapes and sizes need an economic recovery plan, we just can’t increase regulations, without an increase in economic support. Additionally I fear that these regulatory restrictions will further force people to gather privately and unregulated over the next two weeks, which is the opposite of the pleadings of the government.”

Shirley Leung of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.