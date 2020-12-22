Hazmat team cleans up nitric acid spill in Sterling

A hazmat team was contacted after nitric acid was found leaking from a truck unit in Sterling Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., firefighters and officers responded to a report of a hazardous materials spill at Rafferty Aluminum & Steel on Spratt Technology Way, according to a statement from the Sterling Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found a box-style trailer truck unit leaking nitric acid, the statement said. Crews contained the spill and contacted the Massachusetts Hazmat Team, initiating a tier 2 response.