Hazmat team cleans up nitric acid spill in Sterling

A hazmat team was contacted after nitric acid was found leaking from a truck unit in Sterling Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
Shortly after 9 a.m., firefighters and officers responded to a report of a hazardous materials spill at Rafferty Aluminum & Steel on Spratt Technology Way, according to a statement from the Sterling Fire Department.
Upon arrival, crews found a box-style trailer truck unit leaking nitric acid, the statement said. Crews contained the spill and contacted the Massachusetts Hazmat Team, initiating a tier 2 response.
Two neighboring businesses were evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said. As of 1:20 p.m., crews remained on scene cleaning up the spill.
Advertisement
Nitric acid, which is a corrosive substance, may have caused damage to the trailer, said Erik Ares, the EMS coordinator for the Sterling Fire Department. No damage to buildings was reported.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.