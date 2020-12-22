Her body was found in Franklin Park in June and authorities want to find her killer

But about 15 minutes later, the voice that came over the radio was anything but upbeat.

There’s an audible tinge of optimism in the voices of Boston’s Emergency Medical Services paramedics and EMTs when they’re dispatched. And that was the case when crews were sent to Jewish War Veterans Drive inside Franklin Park on a warm Sunday afternoon in June where a woman had been discovered lying in the woods.

“Non-viable,” the on-scene EMS commander said after the woman was examined for signs of life.

It was shortly after 3 p.m. on June 14, and with those words, Leslie Atkins was no longer the concern of health professionals, but homicide detectives from the Boston police. The 53-year-old Atkins, the medical examiner later concluded, was killed by repeated blows to her body, a violent act clinically described as blunt force trauma.

As the number of people murdered in Boston this year escalated - a total of 56 murders were recorded by police through Dec. 22 - Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, her staff, and homicide detectives searched for the person they believe is responsible for Atkins’ death.

In a recent telephone interview with the Globe, Rollins said she is committed to finding justice for Atkins and her family. The family was notified in June about her death, but Atkins was not publicly identified until September when the medical examiner concluded her death was a homicide.

“Miss Atkins is a case I think about often. You have a woman who was, you know, left and murdered in Franklin Park,” Rollins said. “She’s a woman that’s roughly my age - I’m going to be 50 years old - and she was passed away in the woods. Whoever committed this murder harmed her. There was significant trauma.”

Rollins said her office and Boston police have identified Joaquin David as a person of interest in Atkins’s death. Prosecutors alleged in court papers that David was seen in a surveillance video walking into the woods with Atkins on the night of June 13 - and then walking out alone about 30 minutes later.

No murder charge has been filed against him, according to court records.

But David is being held without bail in connection with another incident, one that took place 11 days later, on June 24, when he allegedly convinced a homeless woman to take a walk with him into the woods near where Atkins’s body was found.

David is charged with violently attacking the homeless woman - who survived the violence and reported what happened to Boston police after she learned about Atkins’s murder, according to court records.

While investigating the attack on the homeless woman, detectives discovered the surveillance video they claim shows a strong link between Atkins’s death and David, prosecutors said.

“In a scenario eerily similar to [attack on the homeless woman], video captured David and Atkins walking together into the park on the evening of June 13. Half an hour later David came out alone,” prosecutors wrote in court papers.

During two hearings in Dorchester Municipal Court and one in Suffolk Superior Court, David’s attorney, Tracy N. Firicano,has repeatedly challenged the credibility of the surviving woman’s ‘foggy” recollection of her attacker. The woman first reported it to police five days after the attack, and initially said she did not remember what her attacker looked like, Firicano said in a recent telephone interview.

The woman’s account as given to police is “completely lacking in credibility,’' Firicano said. The defense attorney said police first showed the woman a wanted poster with an image of a man on it and then 12 hours later showed her a photo array with eight men in it. “She was not very confident,’' the Firicano said.

In a court hearing Tuesday Firicano also noted that prosecutors have tested a hat and a blue pair of Crocs shoes David was allegedly wearing at the time when he is accused of attacking the homeless woman - and that the tests were negative for the presence of blood.

She also noted David has no prior convictions and has worked in a pizza shop and barbeque restaurants until his arrest in June, and could get a job in the restaurant industry if released, a request a judge began reviewing on Tuesday.

Rollins’s victim witness advocates have been in frequent contact with Atkins’s mother, Grear Atkins. She said Rollins’s office has notified them about their focus on David, but that he was someone she’d never heard her daughter talk about.

Both Grear Atkins and her son, Jason, said they often feared that Leslie Atkins’s life would come to a sudden end. She said in a recent interview that Leslie was one of her four children, all of whom still live in the Greater Springfield area.

“She was a sweet girl and we all loved her greatly,’' Grear Atkins said. “It was a great shock for her life to end the way it did...I would really like to see the person come to justice because that was so awful,’' she said, referring to the way her daughter died.

Added her brother, Jason Atkins: “She maybe weighed 113 pounds soaking wet with a brick in her pocket. Why would someone go and take her life?”

Leslie Atkins struggled with mental illness that was never properly diagnosed or treated effectively because she was unwilling - or unable, given her challenged mental status - to acknowledge what the family who loved her saw in her, her family said.

“From a kid aged 12, she had been fighting these issues of mental instability,” said Grear Atkins. “She would say, ‘I am not crazy’ and I would say ‘I don’t think you’re crazy, you just need help.’... She viewed it like maybe they would think she was insane and she was going to be put in an institution.’’

Her family tried to connect her with mental health assistance before she turned 18. But once she became legally an adult, Leslie Atkins would not allow them to play a role in medical decisions about her mental health, her family said.

“You can’t stop someone who is an adult who wants to do her own thing,’' said Jason Atkins. “She had struggles with mental illness [and would] self-medicate to try and feel normal. Mental illness is so rampant it isn’t funny.”

Rollins said Leslie Atkins’s family has shared her personal challenges with investigators. It was a plight that Rollins said she recognized given the interactions between her office and those with substance abuse and mental health histories who congregate on Melnea Cass Boulevard near the Boston Medical Center.

Rollins added: “But for me, no matter whether she was a graduate of Exeter and Yale, or whether she was not...My job is to find out who did this to her and to hold them accountable and to let her family know that she mattered. We are going to get them the answers they deserve as to what happened.”

Atkins’s family keeps a spot for her in their hearts, at the dinner table or in their homes during one of the many lengthy periods she spent in Springfield. Grear Atkins and her four surviving children gathered for Thanksgiving and will do so again for Christmas.

“We weren’t close in proximity, but we were close in community and in staying family. It was sad for the whole family for her not to be here,’' Grear Atkins said. “We all had a moment centering on her. We all missed her, especially for the holiday. And we will miss her for Christmas, too.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.