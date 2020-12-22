Man, 47, dies after being trapped under car in Fall River

A 47-year-old man died after he stumbled into a road and was trapped under a car in Fall River Monday night, police said.

Around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle and pedestrian accident near 600 Second St., according to a statement from Lieutenant Jay D. Huard, a spokesman for Fall River police.

Upon arrival, officers found a Fall River man trapped under a car, police said. He was freed from the car and brought to Saint Anne’s Hospital where he died.