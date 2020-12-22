Man, 47, dies after being trapped under car in Fall River

A 47-year-old man died after he stumbled into a road and was trapped under a car in Fall River Monday night, police said.
Around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle and pedestrian accident near 600 Second St., according to a statement from Lieutenant Jay D. Huard, a spokesman for Fall River police.
Upon arrival, officers found a Fall River man trapped under a car, police said. He was freed from the car and brought to Saint Anne’s Hospital where he died.
An investigation found that the man, whose name was not released, had stumbled into the road before being run over by the car, Huard said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of the car, a 52-year-old man from Fall River whose name was not released, was charged with operating a vehicle without a license, police said. He was not cited for the accident.
