MIT names a new director for its controversial Media Lab

Dava Newman will be the first female director of the Media Lab, a research facility that was once a jewel of MIT’s campus but which fell into disarray last year after revelations that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had visited several times and was a valued donor.

MIT has named an astronautics professor who invented the BioSuit, a skintight space suit designed to increase the mobility of space explorers, to lead the university’s beleaguered Media Lab.

Newman, 56, will take the helm in July. She replaces Joi Ito, who resigned last year amid news that he had aggressively wooed Epstein and accepted his money for both Media Lab research and his personal investments.

Newman has been an MIT faculty member since 1993, but left for two years in 2015 to serve as deputy administrator of NASA in the Obama administration.

“It’s a dream,” Newman said Tuesday about being chosen from a field of 13 candidates who were interviewed to lead the Media Lab. “What a magical place. It’s somewhere we can have science and engineering, art, design, and it’s really about emerging technologies.”

Newman said she plans to build on the Media Lab’s core strengths while enhancing its focus on health, climate change, and sustainability research.

But she will also have to rebuild the Media Lab after a year of upheaval. Ito was among several staff who left or have been pushed out since fall 2019.

Since its founding in 1985, the Media Lab had been a freewheeling innovation center. Researchers were given the freedom to work on everything from sculpture and design to children’s learning technology, space exploration, and digital currency. Much of the lab’s funding came from corporate giants, including IBM, ExxonMobil, and Google, which gained broad access to the lab’s research. Fund-raising has always been a large part of the director’s role.

Ito famously did not have a college degree when he was hired in 2011 to lead the Media Lab, but he did launch an early Internet company in Japan and could tap into a global network of tech entrepreneurs and ensure that the lab’s work was broadly seen.

By hiring Newman, who has a long history at MIT, the university seems to have opted for a leader with a more traditional academic pedigree. But the hire also seems responsive to criticism the university received last year that it remains a difficult place for women to thrive.

“Dava emerged as an exceptional and exciting candidate whose interest in how science, design, and technology can intersect in truly novel ways aligns well with the core mission of the Lab, as does her infectious optimism, playful, can-do attitude, and fearless approach to big and challenging problems,” Pattie Maes, a media arts and sciences professor and chairwoman of the search committee, said in a statement Tuesday.

Newman said the Media Lab has been working to correct course, and she plans to meet with students, faculty, and staff to determine whether any additional steps need to be taken. The university, too, has been trying to improve its vetting of donors since the Epstein controversy, she said.

“We just want the sponsors to reflect who we are,” Newman said. “That’s who we’re going to work with going forward, people who love what we’re doing and hold our same values.”

Although much of her aerospace research has been funded by the federal government, Newman said she oversaw public-private partnerships at NASA and helped draft the agreement last year between MIT and Jeff Bezos’s space company, Blue Origin, to bring the university’s experiments to the moon.

As a woman in the male-dominated astronautics field, gender parity has been a key concern for Newman throughout her career, she said. She said the Media Lab should be a leader in gender and racial parity — in both pay and representation — and she will aim to set robust goals toward that end.

“I like moonshots,” Newman said.

