Newton-Needham Regional Chamber expands into Wellesley

The Wellesley chamber will be closing after 61 years of service to its members and the town, he said.

The move comes after months of discussions with the Wellesley Chamber of Commerce’s board, said Greg Reibman, the regional chamber’s president. During those talks, officials agreed that businesses and nonprofits in the region stood to prosper from being part of the same organization.

The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber is expanding into Wellesley to support hundreds of businesses in the town, the chamber’s president said in a statement Monday.

“We’re committed to respecting those traditions and doing our utmost to win the confidence and support of Wellesley’s businesses and nonprofits as we bring our communities together,” Reibman said.

The change would consolidate the Wellesley chamber’s 200 members with the regional group and the 900 businesses it counts as members, the statement said.

The regional chamber will create a Wellesley business committee that will be devoted entirely to the town’s businesses, he said.

The Wellesley subcommittee would serve as an advisory panel to the regional chamber’s board and staff to ensure that the town’s interests are represented in advocacy and programming, he said.

“Working together, we can also become a more powerful voice on Beacon Hill, across the region and even in media; advocating for resources and attention for Greater Boston’s inner western suburbs,” Reibman said.

