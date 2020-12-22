One person displaced in East Boston fire

No injuries were reported, and the fire caused an estimated $7,000 in damages, the department wrote on its Twitter account.

One person was displaced after a fire broke out in East Boston early Tuesday morning, and is now with family, the Boston Fire Department said.

At about 3:45 a.m., officials responded to the fire at 41 Wordsworth St. and a report of a person trapped on the third floor, the department tweeted.

Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the building safely, the department tweeted.

City officials will inspect the building in the morning, the department tweeted.

