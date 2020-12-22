One person displaced in East Boston fire

One person was displaced after a fire broke out in East Boston early Tuesday morning, and is now with family, the Boston Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported, and the fire caused an estimated $7,000 in damages, the department wrote on its Twitter account.
At approx 3:45am companies in East Boston responded to a fire on 3rd fl of 41 Wordsworth St . Fire came in with report of someone trapped on 3rd fl. With Eng 56’s quick response, all residents got out safely. pic.twitter.com/4XDuC9FRX0— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2020
At about 3:45 a.m., officials responded to the fire at 41 Wordsworth St. and a report of a person trapped on the third floor, the department tweeted.
Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the building safely, the department tweeted.
Fire knocked down & companies making up. One person displaced but with family. No injuries. Damages est around $7000. @ISDBoston to inspect utilities shut off do to water damage in morning pic.twitter.com/4hwDVQJlAg— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2020
City officials will inspect the building in the morning, the department tweeted.
