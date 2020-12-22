RISD’s president Rosanne Somerson to retire in June

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The president of the Rhode Island School of Design plans to retire in June at the end of the current academic year, the school announced Tuesday.

Rosanne Somerson has been president of the school for about five years, but her roots at the prestigious art and design school date to her undergraduate days in the 1970s.

She returned to campus in 1985 to teach furniture design and founded RISD's furniture design department in 1995. She was named provost in 2012 and president in 2015.