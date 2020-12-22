Sec. of State Galvin’s office sanctions Retire Happy company for allegedly defrauding senior citizens and retirees

According to Galvin’s office, Retire Happy contacts potential investors through unsolicited cold calls and other methods and convinces them to transfer their retirement savings into self-directed IRAs provided by another Nevada company, Provident Trust Group.

In a statement, Galvin’s office identified the company as Retire Happy. A number listed for the company wasn’t in service Tuesday.

Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office on Tuesday announced sanctions against a Nevada-based company for allegedly defrauding retirees in the Commonwealth.

An email to Provident seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.

Provident, Galvin’s office said, provides compensation to Retire Happy for each IRA account opened. Since 2012, the statement said, Retire Happy has sold nearly $2.5 million in unregistered, non-exempt securities to Massachusetts investors.

Advertisement

“Since 2012, Retire Happy has been in the business of fraudulently exploiting the retirement accounts of seniors and other individuals for their own enrichment,” says the complaint from Galvin’s Securities Division, according to the statement.

Galvin’s office said his Securities Division is asking that Retire Happy “be ordered to cease and desist in violating state securities law, be barred from registration in the Commonwealth, and be ordered to provide restitution to fairly compensate Massachusetts investors for any losses. The Division is also asking for an administrative fine to be imposed.”

The secretary of state’s office said Retire Happy contracts around the country with issuers that provide the company with “substantial compensation” in exchange for Retire Happy helping them find investors for their unregistered securities.

Many issuers are close to bankruptcy, Galvin’s office said, making it unlikely that investors could recover their funds. Yet Retire Happy, the statement said, convinces seniors, retirees, and others with significant retirement assets that the promissory notes being issued are safe, secure investments.

In one case, the complaint alleges, a Retire Happy worker told a 61-year-old investor there was “no way this investment is going to fail,” convincing her to use her life savings to buy unregistered securities, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Under federal law, a company cannot sell or offer securities unless the offering has been registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, or unless an exemption is available, according to an online primer posted to the SEC website.

“If the offering is not registered, it is often called a private placement or unregistered offering,” the SEC primer says. “Generally speaking, unregistered offerings are not subject to some of the laws and regulations that are designed to protect investors, such as disclosure requirements that apply to registered offerings. Many companies engage in legitimate unregistered offerings to raise funds from investors. Fraudsters, however, may also use unregistered offerings to conduct investment scams.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.