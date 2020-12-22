Who is Conn. education commissioner Miguel Cardona, Biden’s choice for education secretary?

Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, a former elementary school teacher and principal, has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to serve as the next education secretary, offering what will likely be a stark contrast from current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Cardona has been a lifelong resident of Meriden, Conn., and he attended public schools as a child, according to his biography on the state government’s website. He has a bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State University, and he completed multiple programs at the University of Connecticut, including a master’s degree in bilingual/bicultural education and a doctorate in education.

Cardona worked first as an elementary school teacher, spent 10 years as a school principal, and became assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in Meriden in 2013. He was appointed Connecticut’s education commissioner in August 2019.