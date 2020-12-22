Woman rescued from fire at elderly house complex in Hyde Park

A woman was rescued from a fire at an elderly housing complex in Hyde Park Tuesday evening, officials said.

When firefighters arrived at 25 Summer St. at about 5 p.m., they observed smoke showing from the building and the woman “hanging out the window” of the second floor, Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department, said in a phone interview.

Firefighters were able to safely carry her downstairs, and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.