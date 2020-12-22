Woman rescued from fire at elderly house complex in Hyde Park

A woman was rescued from a fire at an elderly housing complex in Hyde Park Tuesday evening, officials said.
When firefighters arrived at 25 Summer St. at about 5 p.m., they observed smoke showing from the building and the woman “hanging out the window” of the second floor, Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department, said in a phone interview.
Firefighters were able to safely carry her downstairs, and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The fire occurred at a property owned by the Boston Housing Authority, according to the agency’s website.
Firefighters quickly put the fire out, he said. No one else was injured.
The resident in the apartment below was displaced due to water damage, he said. The fire caused about $50,000 worth of damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
