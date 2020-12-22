2020 was the most important year for American Democracy since the Civil War

Recall the year began with the ongoing impeachment process of a sitting president. In the end, Donald Trump became only the third president in history to be impeached, but the Senate didn’t vote to remove him .

If there is one major takeaway from the year in politics, it is that American democracy has appeared to survive despite its biggest challenge ― from different angles — in roughly 150 years. Yes, the nation remains deeply divided, but it is intact with some signs suggesting that time will heal the chasm. When the challenges of this year began to pile up, it wasn’t so clear where America would end up.

Perhaps appropriately given the year, the very week Trump was dealing with impeachment was the same week that Iowa Democrats had technical problems in running their caucus. That was just the start of questions over the mechanics of voting.

What followed was the mishandling of a global pandemic, a major racial justice movement, an economic meltdown, a vast conspiracy theory, the biggest changes in how Americans voted in a single year in history, and one challenge after another attempting to undermine the sacred right of every American to vote.

After returning from Walter Reed Oct. 5, President Donald Trump ascended to the Blue Room balcony where he removed his mask and acknowledged supporters and White House staff. Ken Cedeno/pool/file

In the end, there was a record voter turnout. The institutions held up — from volunteer election workers to secretaries of state and governors — to the Supreme Court, the Electoral College, tech companies, the press, and homeland security officials that fended off any wide-scale foreign interference.

Trump, of course, was the cause of possibly the greatest threat with his language — even on election night — when he said the election was “rigged,” that that mail-in balloting was “corrupt,” and that “we want all voting to stop” as he denounced mail-in ballots that had been mailed by the Election Day deadline, but had not yet been counted. This threat from Trump might just be getting started, but could dissipate as the world moves on without him in the White House.

No, President Trump still hasn’t publicly conceded his loss. And yes, a majority of Republicans believe the president’s words that the election was somehow fraudulent, though even Trump-appointed federal judges have found no evidence of this.

While publicly Trump is saying one thing, more importantly, he began a formal transition process to President-elect Joe Biden and his team. And some of the cash he’s soliciting to fight the outcome of the election is instead going to other causes.

Early voters waited in a long line at a polling place in Decatur, Ga., on Oct. 12. Nicole Craine/New York Times/file

To be sure, the American experiment has been tested many times since the Civil War. But never before have so many issues culminated at once in a single year that could have rocked the American experiment to its core as they have in 2020.

If there was one thing that didn’t work, it was Capitol Hill, where lawmakers failed to take up efforts to address systemic racism or act beyond twice to provide leadership to help with the pandemic, despite overwhelming bipartisan support. So it was left to state and local governments to be in the spotlight on these issues when the federal government abdicated responsibility.

As night fell and the 9 p.m. curfew approached, demonstrators, confronted R.I. State Police on the state capital steps. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/file

Heading into 2021, the nation remains deeply politically divided, but there is less momentum to take more drastic measures.

This month, there were some on the right, including Rush Limbaugh, wondering whether Republican states should secede. But the next week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and many other prominent Republicans congratulated Biden on his win and began the process of working with the incoming Democratic president.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.