Forecasters warn of possible power outages on Christmas Eve and Day due to high winds; gusts up to 65 miles per hour

The National Weather Service is warning that high winds could cause widespread power outages on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The forecasters issued a high wind watch from 10 p.m. Christmas Eve through the afternoon of Christmas Day for Eastern Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands, and Rhode Island.
Winds will blow from the south at 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts up to 65 miles per hour, the forecasters said.
“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible,” the forecasters said. “Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”
The winds are going to blow as a strong storm system approaches from the west. The storm will also bring heavy rain and well above normal temperatures into Christmas Day. Things will get dry and much colder during the weekend, the weather service said.
The forecasters said the storm could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain but locally higher amounts were possible. They said in a discussion posted on the Web they were also concerned about possible localized street flooding and even some river flooding.
