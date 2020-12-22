Mass. reports 3,293 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 43 new deaths

The agency said 2,004 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital, while 82,303 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 43 to 11,549, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 3,293 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 318,143.

With the state in the midst of an alarming second surge, Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced the latest in a series of incremental restrictions intended to stop the spread of the virus. Baker said that recently cases had been “leveling off,” but officials were concerned that the upcoming winter holidays would cause a spike similar to one that happened when people gathered last month for the Thanksgiving holidays.

The public health department also reported that 62,078 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 10.3 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 5,033 people, bringing that total to 327,368.





The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 6 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.48 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,909 to 1,920. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

