Pipeline safety legislation inspired by Lawrence gas disaster is part of federal spending package

“More than two years after the tragic and preventable Merrimack Valley gas explosions impacted thousands of families in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover, our legislation to prevent another disaster like this is finally on the cusp of becoming law,” said US Representative Lori Trahan in a joint statement with US Representative Seth Moulton and the state’s two US senators, Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren.

The legislation is named after Leonel Rondon, the young man from Lawrence who died in the September 2018 disaster.

Pipeline safety legislation introduced in response to the 2018 natural gas explosions and fires in the Lawrence area is included in the year-end spending package that has been passed by Congress and is awaiting the president’s signature, lawmakers said Tuesdsay.

“For too long, outdated and insufficient safety regulations have failed the communities they were supposed to protect. Today’s passage of the Leonel Rondon Pipeline Safety Act will apply the many lessons taken from this tragedy ... to ensure that no community ever has to experience this type of terrible devastation again,” Trahan said.

The Columbia Gas network in the Merrimack Valley was overloaded with gas pressure on Sept. 13, 2018, triggering a catastrophic failure that caused numerous fires and explosions to rip through the three communities. Rondon, 18, was killed when a house exploded and the chimney collapsed on the car he was sitting in with friends. The disaster injured more than 20 other people, damaged more than 130 buildings, and displaced hundreds of families for weeks.

The company has been ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in criminal fines and civil settlements. Its parent company, NiSource Inc., sold it to Eversource Energy in October, but NiSource retains responsibility for the liabilities.

The bill’s provisions include: Improving emergency response coordination with the public and first responders so residents are not left in the dark; requiring the use of qualified employees, such as professional engineers, to approve gas engineering plans or significant changes to the system; requiring on-site monitoring of system pressure by qualified employees during construction; requiring regulator stations, which are critical to preventing overpressurization, to be set up so there are technological redundancies; and requiring system operators to assemble traceable, reliable, and complete maps and records of key pressure controls, and make them accessible to anyone working on the system, lawmakers said.

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night, and also tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation.

The bill also included the Water Resources Development Act, legislation that Markey and Warren said would provide multiple benefits to Massachusetts.

Warren said in a joint statement that the legislation would “support critically important infrastructure projects across the Commonwealth. I will continue to fight to ensure our communities have the resources they need to protect against future impacts of climate change and allow for continued economic growth.”

The bill’s provisions include: Directing the US Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges; directing the Corps to study climate resiliency in the Boston metro area; and increasing the annual funding cap for the Corps’ Storm and Hurricane Restoration and Impact Minimization Program to $38 million, which will “allow coastal communities across Massachusetts to implement more robust shoreline erosion and beach nourishment projects.”

Other provisions include: Authorizing a feasibility study for a comprehensive erosion control project in Newbury and Newburyport; reauthorizing the Muddy River Environmental Restoration Project in Boston and Brookline; and directing the Corps to work with the City of North Adams and the Hoosic River Revival Organization to develop a plan for authorizing a flood risk management project along the Hoosic River.

Jon Chesto of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.