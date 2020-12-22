Several Trump immigration restrictions will remain in place, Biden advisers say, urging patience

Rice said Biden will use executive authority to implement his immigration agenda, but her statements urging patience appeared to reflect the incoming administration's worries that easing up too quickly on Trump's enforcement system could trigger a new migration surge at the border.

Susan E. Rice, incoming domestic policy adviser, and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s pick for national security adviser, provided written statements in an exclusive interview Monday with the Spanish wire service EFE saying they will “need time” to undo Trump’s immigration policies.

Top advisers to President-elect Joe Biden say they will not immediately roll back asylum restrictions at the Mexico border and other restrictive Trump administration policies, walking back some of Biden’s campaign promises for “Day One” changes.

"Migrants and asylum seekers absolutely should not believe those in the region peddling the idea that the border will suddenly be fully open to process everyone on Day 1. It will not," Rice said, according to a translation of the interview transcript.

Immigrant advocacy groups and others who deplore Trump’s policies have pushed Biden to embrace wholesale changes to a US enforcement model designed to deter illegal migration through a system of detention and deportation.

Rice told EFE the new administration would offer a "transformative vision for addressing migration in our region" and would work to build "a fair, humane, and orderly immigration system."

"We will be able to take some steps to change policies right away," Rice said. "Others will take time to put in place, and the situation at the border will not transform overnight due in large part to the damage done over the last four years. But we are committed to addressing it in full."

Rice said Biden will not immediately end the practice of rapidly “expelling” migrants to Mexico, measures implemented by the Trump administration in March, citing public health concerns. The measures allow US agents to wave off normal asylum procedures and promptly return most border-crossers to Mexico, an arrangement Homeland Security officials say is needed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus inside border stations and detention centers.

Rice told EFE "processing capacity at the border is not like a light that you can just switch on and off."

Said Rice: “Our priority is to reopen asylum processing at the border consistent with the capacity to do so safely and to protect public health, especially in the context of COVID-19. This effort will begin immediately, but it will take months to develop the capacity that we will need to reopen fully.”

Similarly, Sullivan told EFE that the administration would not immediately end the “Migration Protection Protocols” that Biden had promised to terminate on his first day in office. Under those Trump measures, asylum seekers are sent back to Mexico to wait outside US territory — some in squalid tent camps — while their claims are processed in US courts.

"MPP has been a disaster from the start and has led to a humanitarian crisis in northern Mexico," Sullivan said. "But putting the new policy into practice will take time."

Rice and Sullivan told EFE that Biden will hold to his commitment to immediately introduce legislation creating a path to citizenship for 11 million people in the United States illegally. Such a proposal will face long odds in a divided Congress.

“We need legislative changes to make enduring repairs to our immigration system, and the President-elect will share his vision with Congress,” Rice said. “He is committed to working collaboratively with Members of Congress to achieve the needed reform that has long eluded the country.”

Rice and Sullivan told EFE the Biden administration would redouble efforts to stem emigration from Central America by creating jobs, battling corruption, and improving security. Biden “will work to promptly undo” Trump’s deals with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador allowing US authorities to transfer asylum seekers to those countries, Sullivan also said.

"As currently written, the outgoing administration's so-called 'asylum cooperative agreements' deny the right to apply for asylum in the United States to desperate asylum seekers rather than helping create alternative pathways to protection," he said.

Rice and Sullivan's interview with EFE were the first extensive on-the-record statements on immigration policy plans from Biden's White House team. The transcript of the interview does not address other decisions facing Biden on the border wall project, interior immigration enforcement or several of the other policies and restrictions that have been central to Trump's domestic policy agenda.