These are the top 10 trending Google searches of 2020 in the US

Results for the election, the novel coronavirus, and public figures who died this year were among the top 10 trending Google searches in the United States in 2020.

Google has released its annual “Year in Search” report, which provides lists of trending searches in the country and across the globe.

People seemed to have the most questions about elections and the coronavirus this year, with two spots on the list going to terms related to political races, and three coronavirus-related searches. The now-ubiquitous video conferencing app Zoom also appeared on the list.