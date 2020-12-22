These are the top 10 trending Google searches of 2020 in the US

Results for the election, the novel coronavirus, and public figures who died this year were among the top 10 trending Google searches in the United States in 2020.
Google has released its annual “Year in Search” report, which provides lists of trending searches in the country and across the globe.
People seemed to have the most questions about elections and the coronavirus this year, with two spots on the list going to terms related to political races, and three coronavirus-related searches. The now-ubiquitous video conferencing app Zoom also appeared on the list.
A few public figures were also among the top trending searches following their deaths, with basketball player Kobe Bryant, actress Naya Rivera, and actor Chadwick Boseman all featured.
Here’s a look at the top 10 trending searches in the US:
- Election results
- Coronavirus
- Kobe Bryant
- Coronavirus update
- Coronavirus symptoms
- Zoom
- Who is winning the election
- Naya Rivera
- Chadwick Boseman
- PlayStation 5
Here’s a look at the top 10 trending searches across the world:
- Coronavirus
- Election results
- Kobe Bryant
- Zoom
- IPL
- India vs New Zealand
- Coronavirus update
- Coronavirus symptoms
- Joe Biden
- Google Classroom
