Watch live: Fauci receives COVID-19 vaccine

Several top health officials are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on television Tuesday.

Updated December 22, 2020, 1 hour ago
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press