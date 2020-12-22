In defense of 2020, our annus horribilis

“1992 has not been a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure,” she said in a speech. “In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an annus horribilis.”

At the end of a year when two of her sons separated from their wives ; her daughter divorced; a tell-all book revealed details about her son’s affair; her daughter-in-law was photographed sunbathing with another man; and one of her castles was badly damaged in a fire , Queen Elizabeth had to resort to Latin to best describe what she considered one of her most difficult times on the throne.

Safe to say, most of us have a few choice words for our own very horrible year.

For much of 2020, which felt interminably longer because all sense of time became another casualty of our circumstances, we begged for its end. To paraphrase a lyric from the musical “Hamilton,” every month arrived to take and take and take. Lives lost to COVID-19. Businesses wrecked. Educations upended. Substance abuse, suicide, and domestic violence spiked. Lines at food pantries ballooned. Police inflicted harm disproportionately on Black people, as well as those exercising their right to protest against it.

Whatever went wrong, we blamed the year. Yet it’s 2020 that should be demanding a recount.

In a current ad for Match.com, a lonely Satan meets his perfect mate: a woman named 2020. After dates in an empty stadium and movie theater, the smitten couple poses for a cuddly selfie — in front of a raging dumpster fire.

No, Satan isn’t played by President Trump, nor is 2020 portrayed by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell — or by any of those who willfully aided and abetted the rampant spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They should all have starring roles.

Calendars are indifferent stenographers of our actions. Even in this pandemic, 2020 could have been different. In this year’s waning days, we could have looked back in weary solidarity at a moment when the president rallied the people to rise above bickering partisanship. He could have encouraged our better selves and navigated a safer path through what many will probably recall as the greatest catastrophe of their lifetime.

Instead, Trump encouraged chaos. He railed against science and promoted conspiracies. He undercut basic protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing, which, if widely practiced, could have saved thousands of lives. He offered no national plan for a national crisis, no sanctuary for a country that now seems benumbed by an incomparable level of suffering.

Even with two vaccines — a monumental achievement — we are careening into a holiday season marked not by comfort and joy, but sickness and death.

If blame is to be assigned, deliver it where it belongs. Blame the ruthless efficiency of a broken system operating exactly as designed, to enrich the wealthy and crush everyone else. Blame the selfishness and stupidity of every person who thought their packed wedding, backyard barbecue, or Thanksgiving at Grandpa’s was more important than a small sacrifice for the greater good.

Likewise, 2020 didn’t endorse white supremacy in all its forms. It didn’t shoot Breonna Taylor dead in her bed, or stalk and kill Ahmaud Arbery. The year didn’t press its knee into George Floyd’s neck and choke the life out of him as he cried out for his dead mother.

And it’s not 2020, aided by Republican legislators and Trump supporters, still trying to disenfranchise millions of voters and overthrow democracy.

On display since the day Trump was sworn into office, his administration’s callousness and incompetence had no capacity to change simply because of the dramatically heightened stakes. That so many continue to embrace it will long remain a stain on the nation.

Nearly 30 years ago, Queen Elizabeth’s primary source of misery was the hot-mess royals, not 1992. So it is with this year. To blame 2020 is to absolve Trump, as if he were another innocent bystander to the year’s misfortunes, a narrative that plays too neatly into his warped self-perception of victimhood. And absolution without accountability comes too easily in a nation with a notoriously short memory for the deplorable sins of white men, whether it’s Robert E. Lee, George W. Bush, or Donald Trump.

This year of sorrows belongs not to the months of a calendar, but to a president and his vicious enablers. It didn’t have to be this way. And if we allow our annus horribilis to be remembered any other way, we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.