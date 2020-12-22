Making a deal with the devil

The proposed legislation contained close to $1 trillion in aid for state and local governments; direct payments to individuals, with up to $6,000 for families; hundreds of billions in hazard pay for essential workers, housing support, food stamps, and an extension of unemployment benefits.

In October, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — on behalf of President Tump — offered a compromise $1.8 trillion relief proposal to House Democrats. Senate Republicans again made clear they had no interest.

Finally, this week, with nearly 8 million Americans plunged into poverty because of COVID-19, Congress passed a $900 billion stimulus measure, which will provide an extension on unemployment benefits and housing relief, but direct payments of only $600 to most Americans and no direct aid for state and local governments.

While $900 billion is nothing to sneeze at, it’s also not nearly commensurate to the economic challenges America is facing.

There’s a simple, yet depressing explanation for why the final COVID-19 relief bill is months too late and less than a third of what House Democrats were initially demanding: Senate Republicans were more than happy to let tens of millions of Americans suffer. That’s the whole story and nothing but.

The reason that Republicans are finally coming around now on COVID relief is because of the perceived political benefits to the two Georgia Senate Republican incumbents facing a runoff election in two weeks. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are, in the words of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, “getting hammered” for Congress’s inaction on a stimulus bill. That millions of Americans have been getting hammered for months simply doesn’t rate with the modern Republican Party.

Indeed, the arguments of Senate Republicans justifying their opposition to COVID relief speak volumes about their indifference to the suffering their obstructionism has created.

Take, for example, the Republican complaints about Democratic proposals to provide money to state and local governments, or as Republicans have been calling them, “blue state bailouts.” According to Senator Rick Scott of Florida, such aid would spend “hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer money to bail out wasteful states.”

This money is desperately needed because virtually all states are required to balance their budgets and the decline in tax revenue in those states, as a result of the economic downturn, has created massive budget shortfalls. Florida (Scott’s home state) has a $2.7 billion budget gap and the only way to close it will be to cut social spending, which would, of course, make the current economic downturn worse.

The “wasteful spending” that Scott is referring to includes things like Medicaid reimbursements, public health expenditures during a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic, money for operating schools, paying firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and other front-line workers. While it’s true that blue states tend to be more generous with social spending than red states, that’s a good thing, and it’s undoubtedly part of the reason why people who live in blue states tend to live longer than their red state counterparts.

But direct state and local aid didn’t make it into the bill as a trade-off for leaving out the GOP’s demand that the measure include liability protection for companies so that, if their workers became sick from the coronavirus, the companies couldn’t be sued. It’s hard to think of a better example of the difference between the two parties than Democrats pushing for money to help states respond to the pandemic and Republicans going to the mat for their corporate donors. Yet the final bill offers one. Democrats agreed to President Trump’s demand for a generous deduction for corporate meal expenses, known derisively as the three-martini lunch, in return for an expansion for tax credits for low-income families and the working poor.

Then there’s Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who last week blocked a proposal to increase direct payments to $1,200. In a floor speech defending his actions, Johnson said that he is concerned over increasing the deficit. “I’m not heartless,” said Johnson, “I want to help people … but I also am concerned about our children’s future.”

Imagine believing that you are helping people by depriving them of money in the midst of a pandemic? Imagine believing that you’re doing it to help children, millions of whom are going to bed hungry? Imagine doing that and believing you’re not heartless?

As for Johnson’s deficit concerns, with interest rates so low right now, there could not be a better moment for the federal government to borrow money.

But facts are largely irrelevant in this conversation. The GOP’s entire political message is predicated on the oft-repeated idea that “government is the problem” and that government spending is the worst of all evils. Having Americans experience the obvious benefits that come when the government spends money to help people would be letting the proverbial cat out of the bag.

Maybe Democrats could have gotten a better deal from Republicans. But what is obvious is that they are not the guilty party here. It’s a bit like blaming the hostage negotiator when a kidnapper starts executing captives. When you’re dealing with members of a political party that don’t care about helping Americans or care that their actions are causing widespread suffering and can generally rely on the same voters who they are hurting to vote them back into office, there’s no winning scenario.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.