My Christmas Eve at the Home for Unwed Mothers, before Roe v. Wade

It was my family’s most enduring Christmas tradition. My mother and sister and I would climb into the car — and my grandmother would follow after a few minutes. For some reason, Santa always chose those few minutes to deliver our presents, and he rang the jingle bells on the way out. We heard the bells from the car as we were waiting. Grandma would arrive at the car breathless with the encounter, and we would be crestfallen again that we had missed him. You would think that we would not keep falling for this stratagem, but we did.

We drove through the dark to the country where Mr. and Mrs. Mosebar lived in an enormous stone house with large balconies looking out over the fertile Yakima Valley in Washington state. They had turned their home into a place of refuge for Catholic girls who were pregnant and known as “unwed mothers” despite not having given birth yet. This was before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in Washington and other states, and at the time, the stigma around unwed pregnancy and out-of-wedlock birth was enormous. Hidden away in the country, the young women were allowed few visitors except for people like my mother, who was the girls’ social worker.

Mr. and Mrs. Mosebar greeted us at the door, and we were ushered into the living room where their current crop of unwed mothers waited — for us and ultimately for the births of their babies, who would be adopted by Catholic families chosen by my mother’s agency, Catholic Family and Child Services. We didn’t spend Christmas Eve with the same young women twice. On a large table were the fruits of their labors in the home: crocheted table runners, toilet roll covers, tiny tabletop doilies, dolls with huge skirts revealing another doll when turned over, doll clothes. Were there baby clothes? I don’t think so. The girls sat in overstuffed sofas and chairs that were covered with doilies, and they looked at us, and my sister Molly and I looked at them. Big girls and little girls: We had nothing and everything in common. Was there a sadness there? How could there not have been? I remember it being dark in that room.

We didn’t stay in that living room long — perhaps 15 minutes. The real event was upstairs in another huge room that had been shut off from the rest of the house for a month. When Mrs. Mosebar opened the double doors, it was to a wonderland: A brightly lit Christmas tree reached to the ceiling with branches spreading, to my young eyes, across the entire room. And underneath the beautifully decorated tree was an enormous pile of presents, perhaps hundreds of them. Once we had all assembled, bells would jingle, and Santa Claus would come through the doors from the balcony, his plump tummy rounded like all of the girls’, his red velvet cap set at a jaunty angle, and his pure white beard falling to his chest. We were all entranced. Then, exuding good will, he began handing out presents to all of us. I don’t even remember opening them, but we must have. I do remember receiving some crocheted items, like doll clothes. It made us happy. After he left, we ate cake and drank something sweet. As the time for Midnight Mass drew near, we gathered up coats and left, waving farewell to Mr. and Mrs. Mosebar. He always wore farmer’s overalls while Mrs. Mosebar wore serviceable dresses and sturdy shoes and thick hose. They were kind.

As for the girls we never saw again, they went back to their homes after their babies were born. Mr. and Mrs. Mosebar had made sure they ate well and exercised and kept them busy knitting and crocheting. Having had two babies myself, I wonder now about their mental and emotional states both while pregnant and after. The girls were all caught in a system where they had transgressed and they could not possibly keep their babies. Without legal abortion, the girls had few options. They were all teenagers, just as the Virgin Mary was. No Joseph came forward to marry them. Their parents just wanted the problem to be taken care of. In some cases, the girls had been kicked out of their homes and had no place to go. But where were the boys, the fathers of the babies? Captaining the football team, graduating from high school, going to the prom. Feckless while the girls bore the brunt. Did I understand that then? No. But I did understand that those girls were being hidden away and weren’t with their families on Christmas Eve. And I think I sensed their shame. And their fear and dread of what was to come.

And all of that was mixed into the celebration of a baby boy being born to a virgin who was not married when she became pregnant and who was not being forced to give him up.

Bridget Smith is a writer in Juneau, Alaska.