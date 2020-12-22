Palliative care or aid-in-dying? Why not both?

My position is rooted in both rational and emotional considerations, having had two wives who died, one from a brain aneurysm and the other from cancer. In the first instance, we had discussed the issue of one of us being in a potentially terminal situation and what the other should do; in the second, we shared nine years of treatments and discussion of how long this should go on, even with palliative care playing a role.

It seems to me that ultimately, the individual should have the right to determine the course of her or his own life, including the end point. Should it be a question of either palliative care and hospice or aid-in-dying? Why not both options?

As long as we do not have effective, comprehensive universal health care, there will always be choices to be made regarding treatment at all stages of one’s life in connection with a variety of physical challenges, with economics invariably playing some role. So, if both palliative care and hospice and aid-in-dying were made available, then physical and practical and ideological concerns could be satisfied.

Allan C. Greenberg

Scituate





I was offended by the letter “Instead of aid-in-dying, invest in better palliative care and hospice services,” which was cosigned by 20 Massachusetts doctors and nurses. I’m a big fan of palliative care; when I was a cancer patient at Dana Farber four years ago, I thought my palliative care doctor was sent from heaven. I’m fine now, but from that experience I learned that if I’m suffering from a disease that is going to kill me, I’d like to make my own choice about how that happens.

Yes we have the technology to minimize pain, but at what cost? My clearheadedness? Mobility? The endless patience of family and caregivers? We also have the technology to give people the choice of when and where to die, and who to have with them when they do.

Just as I object to the religious right wishing to take away a woman’s right to choose an abortion, I also object to even the most well-meaning health care professionals wishing to curtail my right to end my life as I choose to.

Lisa Rucinski

Newton





Re “Instead of aid-in-dying, invest in better palliative care and hospice services”: Frank discussions between doctors and their patients about their care in the event of serious illness increased in Oregon when medical aid-in-dying was introduced there, with a resultant large increase in the provision of palliative and hospice care. Though the option is available, the practice of medical aid-in-dying continues to be rare in Oregon.

The “slippery slope” objection mistrusts physicians’ clinical judgment, disrespects patients’ legitimate hopes, and shows lack of confidence in our American constitutional system of checks and balances. Life is filled with choices that may lead to dangerous or unintended consequences. It is the purpose of professional education, training, and licensing to prepare physicians to make difficult decisions. Patients do not want to be cared for by computers; they want caring physicians who will use their best judgment on their behalf.

Dr. Eric Reines

Marblehead





The writers of the letter “Instead of aid-in-dying, invest in better palliative care and hospice services” assert that “the problem is that not everyone has access to these essential services, and when they do, it is often too little and too late.” Agreed. However, there is no connection between medical aid-in-dying and the lack of access to such services, which generally are of high quality. So, no problem exists regarding medical aid-in-dying and hospice. Most patients who end their lives by medical aid-in-dying are receiving hospice care — in Oregon, which has had a law for 23 years, that figure is more than 90 percent.

Further, legislation pending in Massachusetts requires that patients be informed of palliative care, “including interdisciplinary end-of-life care and consultation with patients and family members, to prevent or relieve pain and suffering and to enhance the patient’s quality of life, including hospice.”

Unfortunately, even hospice care is not enough to sufficiently relieve the suffering of all dying patients. Medical aid-in-dying must be an option for these patients.

David C. Leven

Executive director emeritus and senior consultant

End of Life Choices New York

Pelham, N.Y.