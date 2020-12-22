Pops holiday concert just the tonic we need

Re Marc Hirsh’s Dec. 18 review of the Boston Pops 2020 Holiday Celebration Concert (“The Pops puts on a holiday show in your home instead of theirs”): While his review rightly noted the many challenges in producing a concert during a pandemic, I feel that it gave the performance short shrift in terms of its actual quality.

Living in North Carolina, I have never attended a live Boston Pops holiday concert, so I have no point of comparison for what is normal. I must, however, express my strong feeling that the concert was just the tonic needed in our world right now. While the performances were stellar and the music often soaring, I especially liked Keith Lockhart’s inspiring words of wisdom, chosen from a diverse and inclusive set of authors, poets, and musicians. In fact, I liked the concert so much I have watched twice.