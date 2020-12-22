Banner memories: On social media, Tom Brady takes swipe at former Colts coach Tony Dungy

Some rivalries will never die.
On social media Tuesday, Tom Brady took a jab at former Colts coach Tony Dungy after Dungy told Shannon Sharpe why he put Brady at No. 6 on his list of toughest quarterbacks to coach against.
“Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move,” said Dungy. “Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.”
Brady responded by posting a picture of a Colts “2014 AFC Finalist” banner, an apparent shot at the fact that Indy came up short on several occasions when matched against the quarterback when he was in New England.
For the record, Dungy left Indianapolis following the 2008 season.
https://t.co/mxsEmFlJdj pic.twitter.com/cdN1T55yU6— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 22, 2020
