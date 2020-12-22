Banner memories: On social media, Tom Brady takes swipe at former Colts coach Tony Dungy

Some rivalries will never die.

On social media Tuesday, Tom Brady took a jab at former Colts coach Tony Dungy after Dungy told Shannon Sharpe why he put Brady at No. 6 on his list of toughest quarterbacks to coach against.

“Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move,” said Dungy. “Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.”