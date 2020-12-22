BC men’s basketball bounces back with convincing win over Maine

“Defense was the main focus today,” said BC sophomore guard Jay Heath, who had a team-high 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

After allowing 101 points to Syracuse in a deflating Atlantic Coast Conference defeat Saturday, the Boston College men’s basketball team locked down on defense, forced 24 turnovers, and snared 15 steals to defeat Maine 78-62 in a nonleague tilt Tuesday afternoon at Conte Forum.

“We have been giving up easy baskets and making little mental mistakes. We just wanted to get back to what we do on defense . . . clearly, today, if you watched our defense . . . we had a lot of ball pressure and I just felt like that was a major part of the game.”

Maine (0-3) committed two turnovers in the first 1:55 of the game. Redshirt junior Makai Ashton-Langford led BC with four steals, grad student Rich Kelly recorded three, and sophomore CJ Felder and freshman DeMarr Langford had two apiece.

BC rolled to a 43-24 halftime lead behind 11 of Felder’s 14 points. Maine took an early 6-2 lead but the Eagles erased it with an 11-2 run. The Black Bears cut the lead to 15-14 on a LeChaun DuHart 3-pointer, but BC went on another big run, 13-2 to push the score to 28-16, a lead the Eagles padded until the end of the first half, even though they shot 40.5 percent from the field in the first half. Maine committed 13 first-half turnover.

“What’s rewarding sometimes is when you see the team playing hard on the defensive end even though they’re not making shots,” said C coach Jim Christian. “That’s when you know guys are locked in defensively, and that’s what we’re working on getting better at.”

BC shot 50 percent in the second half, including 35.7 percent from 3-point range, to extend its lead.

The Eagles off are for seven days before resuming their ACC schedule a week from Wednesday at NC State.

