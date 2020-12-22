Bruce Seals was a steady and consistent presence who helped changes lives of Boston’s youth

“For kids who happened to run into Bruce, you know, he could be the difference for them,” Joyce said.

There was no way to know that Bruce Seals would be that person for so many people, but looking back, it couldn’t have rung any more true.

Boys & Girls Club senior vice president of operations Mike Joyce had a friend tell him once, “We’re all one person away from being OK.”

In the summer of 1990, the program director at the club had an opening for its athletic director position when he got a call from a former professional basketball player who was looking for a change.

Seals had a winding basketball life that started in his hometown of New Orleans, where he starred at Xavier University, then took him to Utah where he played two seasons in the American Basketball Association, then to Seattle for a stint with the Supersonics just as the ABA was merging with National Basketball Association, and then one last run overseas in Italy.

Bruce Seals (45) was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in 1975 and played four seasons with the team in the NBA. NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty Images

Seals had started thinking about the next chapter of his life. His wife, Shirley, had taken a job in Waltham and, after all the years she spent following Seals as he chased his dream, he figured it was about time he did the same.

Over the phone, Seals instantly impressed, to the point that Bob Scannell, Boys & Girls Club president and CEO since 1987, still remembers the program director wanting to hire him on the spot.

“I said, ‘No, no. We got to sit down and talk to him, meet him, get to know him,’ ” Scannell recalled. “He’s going to be working with kids.”

What struck Scannell immediately — and still stands out to this day — was the figure Seals brought with him when he walked into a room.

“He’s sitting in my office and he took up half of my little office with his long legs, you know?” he said with a laugh. “I’m just sitting there going, ‘Oh, my God. What a presence.’ We fell in love with him right away.”

The 6-foot-8-inch presence Seals brought with him in 1990 became part of the fabric of the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester for the 30 years he worked there up until his death a week ago at age 67. He had an easy smile that ingratiated him to parents, children, and colleagues, but a stern approach that set standards that everyone around him followed. That presence — steady and consistent over three decades — helped change lives.

Bruce Seals was often surrounded by kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester, where he served as director for three decades. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/File/1995

“Bruce was committed to helping these kids go in the right direction and he had enormous success doing that,” Scannell said. “You could see him talking to a teen in his office and an hour later see him crouching down to a 3-year-old in the preschool, crying. He could interact with kids of all ages. He was a presence in so many ways. Everyone would light up when they see Bruce.”

That first summer, the club launched an evening program called “Safe Summer Streets.” Normally, the club was open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but with violence surging in the city, it expanded its hours to 11 p.m. to offer kids a haven.

“Oftentimes, after hours when the club closed, the teens would be around and just looking for something to do,” Joyce said. “It just kind of dawned on us that these kids are looking for something to do at night, whether it’s just playing basketball or what have you. And then we just came up with a concept, let’s just stay open late so they don’t have to hang out in the streets.”

Seals, who had traveled the world but was still New Orleans to the core, understood and connected.

“It was kind of amazing just to see how his size and his reputation just gained him instant credibility,” Joyce said. “He could still play if he ever decided he wanted to get out there and play a little bit. So what might take me years of relationship building to get credibility, I think he had it as soon as he walked in the door.”

It didn’t take long for Seals’s face to become familiar around the neighborhood.

“He quickly adapted,” Joyce said. “He got used to the kids, the neighborhood, the people. But I think his disposition allowed him to do that quickly because he is friendly, he’s personable, he just has a way of engaging people.”

Seals was big on rules. Hats off when you walk in the building. No drinks or gum in the gym. Don’t lean on the wall. Don’t tap the backboard. The sound of Seals yelling “leave it alone” still echoes.

But there were reasons behind those rules.

Evandro Miranda was 16 when a high school friend told him to come by the club to play basketball. He signed up for the spring league. Seals was his first coach.

Over 25 years, their relationship evolved from staffer-member to coach-player to manager-employee when Miranda became assistant athletic director. He learned early that there was a reason Bruce was strict.

Miranda started as a locker room monitor. Seals told him the younger kids wouldn’t be the ones Miranda had to worry about. It would be his peers. Just remember you’re here to do a job.

“I was the soft one,” Miranda said. “And he would say, ‘No, you’ve got to get on him because if you don’t get on him, then he’s not going to respect you.’ I’d say, ‘I can’t be like that. I can’t be you.’ But after the years went by, I realized what he meant. You don’t have to be mean, but there’s a line you can’t cross. Once you got firm with them, they respond better to you.”

Max Barbosa was born the same year Seals started at the club. He grew up in a green house behind the blacktop. His siblings came through the club. They would tell Seals about their baby brother.

“Bruce actually knew me before I knew me,” Barbosa joked.

Every time Seals saw Barbosa in his backyard, Seals would try to nudge him to join.

“Don’t worry,” Seals would say. “First membership’s on us.”

Barbosa eventually joined when he was 9.

“From there, I haven’t left the club since,” he said.

He worked under Seals as well and grew to understand why Seals set those parameters.

“Everything he said to you was in the context of a life lesson,” Barbosa said. “He never just got you in trouble and didn’t have a reason for why he stopped you from doing it. It may have been the smallest thing. It always came with a life lesson.”

Miranda remembered walking into the club one day with his skull cap on. It was cold. He didn’t think much of it. He was going to take it off eventually. As soon as Seals saw him, he told him to go to his office. Miranda waited. And waited. And waited. Seals took his time, walked in, and just stared at him. Not a word. Just a stare. Seals fiddled around on his computer, then cracked open his diet root beer.

Then he asked Miranda, “Son, tell me what’s wrong with what you did?

“Nothing,” Miranda said. “I was coming to sign in and you told me to go upstairs.”

“You’re not supposed to wear your hat,” Seals said.

“I’m sorry, " Miranda said.

“A sign of respect is when you take your hat off and you greet people,” Seals said.

“Why does it matter?” Miranda asked. “I’m not walking into somebody’s house.”

“No,” Seals said. “When you walk in, you take your hat off and you get greeted by the front desk staff and you greet them back.”

The explanation stuck with Miranda.

“He was teaching me that that night,” he said. “I didn’t get it then, but I get it now.”

Barbosa cried for days when he heard of Seals’s passing. The outpouring of stories on social media from people touched by Seals in some way drove home the impact he had.

What Barbosa appreciated most is how Seals started as a mentor and became a friend. Barbosa had his bachelor party in New Orleans and Seals told him all the spots.

“That guy was my mentor and my friend,” Barbosa said. “I went to every stage with this man — from him trying to be like a father figure all the way to me feeling like this dude is my brother, my best friend.”

Steve DeSouto was never a member of the club. He was and still is a Dorchester House lifer. He knew Seals from basketball games between Dorchester House and Boys & Girls Club. He also knew whenever he went to the club, he had to follow Seals’s rules.

“Too many rules for me,” he said with a laugh.

But he understood clearly the crossroads that many kids face and the importance of having a place to go and guidance once you got there.

“It’s definitely the streets or basketball,” he said. “If you wasn’t doing anything with sports, you was in the streets. And if you tried to do both, it wasn’t going to work.”

DeSouto was always looking for a court, whether he had to beg his way into a gym or shovel snow off the blacktop. The frustration in his voice was clear as he thought about how life-saving that access was, yet how limited that access can be.

“It’s easier to get access to a gun, and drugs, than it is access to a gym or a person that can help you get out of that situation,” he said.

DeSouto now works at the Dorchester House and all of Seals’s rules make sense.

“As I’m running my own gym, you understand why there was that many rules,” he said. “So I kind of piggyback off of those rules. And then I kind of tweak it.”

He also realizes the role Seals played in so many lives and how he can do the same.

“You can’t fill his shoes, you’ve got to just carry it on,” he said. “We’ve got to just do exactly what he did to make it work because he made it work.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.