The Buffalo Bills won a contest to put a billboard anywhere. They chose down the road from Gillette Stadium

The Buffalo Bills won a competition at the start of the 2020 season and were determined, by voting, to be the team with the best fans in the NFL.
As a reward, FOX, which hosted the competition, allowed the Bills to place a billboard at a site of the team’s choosing.
Buffalo, which clinched its first AFC East title since 1995 over the weekend, targeted the most conspicuous obstacle in its decades-long pursuit of the division crown: The Patriots.
Bills fans voted overwhelmingly (71.9 percent) to place the billboard in Foxborough.
And as the Bills revealed on Monday, Massachusetts is now the home to the new billboard, which will not be a pleasing sight for New England.
We won the @NFLonFOX Ultimate Fan Bracket.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 21, 2020
The prize was a billboard anywhere in the world…
Of course #BillsMafia chose Foxborough, MA. 😏 pic.twitter.com/0ep1gbMSyN
Located on Route 1 down the road from Gillette Stadium, the billboard reads “The best fans in football” and features photos of fans. It has quickly became a tourist destination for Buffalo diehards.
But it’s important to note: Despite the initial fan vote, the billboard is actually located in Wrentham, not Foxborough.
If you’re driving in from Western New York to check it out, FOX noted that it will be up until Jan. 4 – just in time for the NFL playoffs.