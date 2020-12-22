The Celtics start a new season Wednesday. Here are answers to the burning questions surrounding the team

Believe it or not, a new NBA season is here. The only thing we know for certain is that players will complain about bad calls. But there’s a lot to catch up on, so let’s have a quick Q&A. We’ll start with the fellow in the back wearing the “Rhymes with Ainge” shirt.

I never win anything big. Sort of like the Celtics.

In fairness, they have won 17 NBA championships. But they’ll be hard-pressed to grab No. 18 this year. Gordon Hayward is gone, Kemba Walker is injured, the defending champion Lakers have reloaded, the Nets are healthy. We could keep going.

If optimists are looking for a path to a title, it will go something like this: Jayson Tatum takes another leap to become a top-five NBA player, Jaylen Brown takes a leap to become top-20 player, Walker returns healthy and ready, and Boston bolsters the roster by adding a scorer at the trade deadline.

If it doesn’t work out, at least we have all of those first-round draft picks, right? I love those. Future! Possibility! Hope!

Well, those picks are gone now. The picks Boston received from the Kings last year and the Grizzlies this year both landed at No. 14 overall, which was certainly a bit of a letdown for the franchise. But the players they took with those choices, second-year wing Romeo Langford and rookie Aaron Nesmith, could still become very good players. At least give it a few years.

Eh, draft picks, schmaft picks. I’m mostly excited about this new guy we signed that everyone keeps talking about. Trade Exception. Kind of an unusual name, but can he shoot?

So, trade exception isn’t actually a player. It’s, well, a trade exception. But it could have considerable value. The Celtics received a $28.5 million trade exception — the largest in league history — when they sent Hayward to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade deal. This exception will allow Boston to take in as much as $28.5 million in salary in a trade without having to send salary back for matching purposes. This is especially valuable on this Celtics roster, on which the highest-paid players are all players Boston would like to keep. The Celtics have one year to use the exception.

That does sound useful, actually. But I’m mostly just worried about Kemba Walker’s knee.

Walker dealt with left knee pain throughout last season and will miss the start of this year. He received a stem cell injection in early October and started a knee strengthening program after that. The Celtics insist that Walker will not need surgery and they do not believe there is a structural issue. But at this point it’s certainly cause for some concern. The 30-year-old All-Star’s game is predicated on daring drives to the basket and quick stop-and-starts. It’s just hard to tell how much of this latest absence is the Celtics simply erring on the side of caution — last season ended less than three months ago, after all — or whether it’s a potentially chronic condition. No one knows right now, not even Walker.

Well at least they bolstered the bench a bit this offseason, right? I’m glad Evan Turner is back. Quality vet. Fun guy.

Turner was actually hired as an assistant coach. But the Celtics did sign two sturdy veterans: center Tristan Thompson and point guard Jeff Teague. Marcus Smart started the preseason games at point guard, but if the Celtics’ offense scuffles at the start don’t be surprised to see Teague join the starting lineup before long. Thompson is a strong, menacing rebounder and good defender and will be a nice complement to Daniel Theis and Robert Williams.

Jeff Teague has played 11 seasons in the NBA. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Veteran is another way to say ‘getting pretty old,’ pal. Tell me about these rookies.

The Celtics selected Nesmith 14th overall and Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard with the 26th pick. Nesmith is a sharpshooter, and it’s no secret that Boston was lacking that scoring pop off the bench last year. Pritchard, a four-year college player, is gritty and does a bit of everything. The guess here is that Pritchard will end up playing more than Nesmith this season.

Hey, it’s me again. It’s fine that I didn’t win the season tickets. But can I at least go to the games?

Not right away. COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation and although a vaccine has started to be distributed, it will take months before the majority of the general population is able to receive it. So TD Garden will be mostly empty, taking away one of the Celtics’ big advantages.

Do you think any games will be postponed?

There’s no bubble anymore, so it certainly seems likely. Countless college basketball games have already been called off or pushed back. The big difference there is that NBA players are not living on college campuses with thousands of classmates. It’s easier to isolate them even when not in a bubble setting. But the league is prepared for setbacks. It released only the first half of the schedule under the assumption that it will need to find dates for postponed games in the second half. But players are being tested every day and strict protocols are in place.

Do you think it’s awkward for the Celtics mascot, Lucky, being the only human mascot?

At least he doesn’t have to worry about little kids grabbing his tail.

Will Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both be All-Stars?

It’s unclear if there will be any All-Stars, since the league already canceled the All-Star Game. But they’ll probably still announce the squads so deserving players aren’t cheated out of the honor. Tatum will almost certainly get the nod for the second year in a row, but it could be a numbers game for Brown. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are back, so that’s probably two of the 12 spots right off the bat. Brown will be a bigger part of the offense with Walker out, but Boston’s record could suffer with Walker out, and team success is usually the tiebreaker for fringe All-Stars.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.