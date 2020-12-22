Defensive effort sends BC men’s basketball past Maine

After allowing 101 points to Syracuse in a deflating Atlantic Coast Conference defeat Saturday, the Boston College men’s basketball team locked down on defense, forced 24 turnovers, and snared 15 steals to defeat Maine, 78-62, in a nonleague game Tuesday afternoon at Conte Forum. The Eagles (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak and allowed their lowest point total of the season. “Defense was the main focus today,” said BC sophomore guard Jay Heath , who had a team-high 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting. “We have been giving up easy baskets and making little mental mistakes. We just wanted to get back to what we do on defense . . . clearly, today, if you watched our defense . . . we had a lot of ball pressure and I just felt like that was a major part of the game.” Maine (0-3) committed two turnovers in the first 1:55 of the game. Redshirt junior Makai Ashton-Langford led BC with four steals, grad student Rich Kelly recorded three, and sophomore CJ Felde r and freshman DeMarr Langford had two apiece. BC rolled to a 43-24 halftime lead behind 11 of Felder’s 14 points

…Trey Murphy III scored 7 of his 15 points during a 13-0 first-half run and No. 16 Virginia returned from a long coronavirus-related pause to beat William & Mary, 76-40 …

BASEBALL

Andover lefthander White ranked No. 1 in prospects

Kevin Graber says he’s never seen a player like Thomas White since he took the helm of the baseball program at Phillips Andover Academy in the fall of 2008. The 16-year-old lefthander from Rowley now sits atop Baseball America’s rankings for the country’s top high school prospects in the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-4-inch White still has time to fill out his 190-pound frame, but his fastball consistently sits in the mid-90s and can top out at 97 mph. He also features a sweeping breaking ball and a changeup. White has already received interest from multiple top-tier Division I programs, including Vanderbilt, and MLB teams. Graber believes White has the potential to be No. 1 overall draft pick … The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year contract for next season, when the injured righthander hopes to return from Tommy John surgery. The Mets and Syndergaard avoided arbitration by settling on the same salary Syndergaard was set to make in 2020. He ended up earning $3,592,593 when the season was shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus pandemic. Syndergaard had reconstructive right elbow surgery in March … Reliever Nick Wittgren avoided salary arbitration with the Cleveland Indians by agreeing to a $2 million, one-year contract. The righthander has become a dependable piece in Cleveland’s bullpen for manager Terry Francona. Wittgren went 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 games last season.

NHL

There will be advertisements on NHL players’ helmets this season as teams try to recoup revenue lost to the pandemic. The New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, and Nashville Predators became the first teams to unveil helmet ads. It’s a one-year trial with fans not allowed in most arenas and a financial shortfall coming with a shortened 56-game regular season … Deryk Engelland became the latest veteran to step away before players report to training camps, retiring at age 38. Engelland is moving on after 11 seasons to take a role with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Engelland was the Golden Knights’ first local player, selected in the expansion draft after living in Las Vegas for most of his career.… The NHL announced extensive health and safety protocols, including coronavirus testing measures and opt-out clauses. Any player may opt out of the season without discipline or penalty. Players who travel to take part in training camp will have to go through a seven-day quarantine that includes coronavirus testing on Days 1, 3, 5 and 7. Players and other club personnel will be tested daily during training camp and for the first four weeks of the regular season. After that, the league will reevaluate to see whether clubs should test every other day … Washington signed Melrose’s Conor Sheary to a $735,000, one-year contract. Sheary, a winger, played for Buffalo and Pittsburgh last season, finishing with 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 games. The 28-year-old Sheary has 72 goals and 78 assists in 325 career games … Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom will miss the upcoming season with a lingering shoulder injury.

MISCELLANY

NBC will televise NWHL’s Isobel Cup semifinal and final

National Women’s Hockey League games will be televised live in the US for the first time when NBC Sports Network airs the Isobel Cup semifinals and final Feb. 4 and 5. Getting on TV in the US gives the sport a platform it doesn’t have in the country aside from the Winter Olympics.It will be the first women’s professional hockey shown live on a widely distributed, major US cable network. The six-team league is holding its season and playoffs in a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, N.Y., from Jan. 23-Feb. 5 … The New England Revolution have re-signed midfielder Tommy McNamara as a free agent. McNamara, 29, returns for his second season in New England and his eighth in MLS. For his MLS career, McNamara has made 143 appearances and 100 starts, with 16 goals and 19 assists. The West Nyack, N.Y., native made 14 appearances and 11 starts for the Revolution in 2020 after joining the team in an August trade with Houston Dynamo FC …Lionel Messi broke Pelé's all-time scoring milestone for their clubs by netting his 644th career goal for Barcelona, in a 3-0 win at Valladolid … FIFA has filed a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter over the finances of its loss-making soccer museum in Zurich … An explosive second run earned Henrik Kristoffersen “one of the most emotional wins” of his career, leading Sebastian Foss-Solevaag for a Norwegian 1-2 finish at a men’s World Cup night slalom in Madonna Di Campiglio, Italy. In the traditional last race before Christmas on the floodlit Canalone Miramonti course, Kristoffersen was 1.25 seconds behind in 12th after the first run but charged ahead in the second to beat first-run leader Foss-Solevaag by 0.33.

