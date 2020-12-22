Detailing the MIAA football postseason proposals

In a virtual meeting Tuesday, the MIAA Football Committee was presented with several proposals that would change the postseason structure for the statewide tournament, which begins in Fall 2021.
Here is a look at the five proposals, with examples based on the calendar for the 2021 season:
From the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association
Proposal 1 — 8 teams per division
▪ Based on the current Connecticut model, with a 10-game regular season over 12 weeks
▪ Games begin the week of Sept. 6-11
▪ All teams have two mandatory bye weeks — one during Weeks 4-6, the other either during Thanksgiving week or the weekend before
▪ Thanksgiving games count toward qualifying for the tournament
▪ No consolation games needed, consistent with all other MIAA sports
All practices after Thanksgiving conducted in “uppers” (helmets and shoulder pads) or helmets only
▪ Playoffs conducted after Thanksgiving with divisional quarterfinals (Nov. 30), semifinals (Dec. 5) and Super Bowls (Dec. 11) spaced 5-6 days apart
Proposal 2 — 8 teams per division
▪ Nine-game regular season beginning Sept. 6-11, and ending Nov. 1-6, with no byes
▪ Playoffs begin with divisional quarterfinals Nov. 12-13, and semifinals Nov. 19-20
▪ Non-qualifying teams have the option of playing one consolation game Nov. 12-13
▪ Thanksgiving games mid-playoffs, not part of postseason structure and do not count toward ▪ qualifying for tournament
▪ Super Bowls played Dec. 3-4
From athletic directors in the Middlesex League, Merrimack Valley Conference, Dual County League, and Boston City League:
Proposal 1 — 16 teams per division
▪ Practices begin Aug. 20, followed by two scrimmages
▪ Seven-game regular season begins Sept. 6-11 with two nonleague games, followed by five league games
▪ Playoffs begin Oct. 25-30, non-qualifiers would play only during Weeks 2 and 3 (divisional quarterfinals and semifinals)
▪ Super Bowls played Nov. 15-20 (no consolation games)
▪ Season ends with Thanksgiving games, not part of playoff structure and don’t count toward tournament qualification
Proposal 2 — 8 teams per division
▪ Practices begin Aug. 20, followed by two scrimmages
▪ Eight-game regular season begins Sept. 6-11 with three nonleague games, followed by five league games
▪ Playoffs begin Nov. 1-6, non-qualifiers would play during divisional quarterfinals and semifinals
▪ Super Bowls played Nov. 15-20 (no consolation games)
▪ Season ends with Thanksgiving games, not part of playoff structure and don’t count toward tournament qualification
From Mount Greylock — 8 teams per division
▪ Practices begin Aug. 16-20, two-week preseason, first five days non-contact
▪ Nine-week regular season begins Aug. 30 to Sept. 3
▪ Playoffs begin Nov. 2-6, no consolation games
▪ Super Bowls played Nov. 15-20
▪ Season ends with Thanksgiving games, not part of playoff structure and don’t count toward tournament qualification
