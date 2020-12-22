Detailing the MIAA football postseason proposals

Here is a look at the five proposals, with examples based on the calendar for the 2021 season:

In a virtual meeting Tuesday, the MIAA Football Committee was presented with several proposals that would change the postseason structure for the statewide tournament, which begins in Fall 2021.

Proposal 1 — 8 teams per division

▪ Based on the current Connecticut model, with a 10-game regular season over 12 weeks

▪ Games begin the week of Sept. 6-11

▪ All teams have two mandatory bye weeks — one during Weeks 4-6, the other either during Thanksgiving week or the weekend before

▪ Thanksgiving games count toward qualifying for the tournament

▪ No consolation games needed, consistent with all other MIAA sports

All practices after Thanksgiving conducted in “uppers” (helmets and shoulder pads) or helmets only

▪ Playoffs conducted after Thanksgiving with divisional quarterfinals (Nov. 30), semifinals (Dec. 5) and Super Bowls (Dec. 11) spaced 5-6 days apart

Proposal 2 — 8 teams per division

▪ Nine-game regular season beginning Sept. 6-11, and ending Nov. 1-6, with no byes

▪ Playoffs begin with divisional quarterfinals Nov. 12-13, and semifinals Nov. 19-20

▪ Non-qualifying teams have the option of playing one consolation game Nov. 12-13

▪ Thanksgiving games mid-playoffs, not part of postseason structure and do not count toward ▪ qualifying for tournament

▪ Super Bowls played Dec. 3-4

From athletic directors in the Middlesex League, Merrimack Valley Conference, Dual County League, and Boston City League:

Proposal 1 — 16 teams per division

▪ Practices begin Aug. 20, followed by two scrimmages

▪ Seven-game regular season begins Sept. 6-11 with two nonleague games, followed by five league games

▪ Playoffs begin Oct. 25-30, non-qualifiers would play only during Weeks 2 and 3 (divisional quarterfinals and semifinals)

▪ Super Bowls played Nov. 15-20 (no consolation games)

▪ Season ends with Thanksgiving games, not part of playoff structure and don’t count toward tournament qualification

Proposal 2 — 8 teams per division

▪ Practices begin Aug. 20, followed by two scrimmages

▪ Eight-game regular season begins Sept. 6-11 with three nonleague games, followed by five league games

▪ Playoffs begin Nov. 1-6, non-qualifiers would play during divisional quarterfinals and semifinals

▪ Super Bowls played Nov. 15-20 (no consolation games)

▪ Season ends with Thanksgiving games, not part of playoff structure and don’t count toward tournament qualification

From Mount Greylock — 8 teams per division

▪ Practices begin Aug. 16-20, two-week preseason, first five days non-contact

▪ Nine-week regular season begins Aug. 30 to Sept. 3

▪ Playoffs begin Nov. 2-6, no consolation games

▪ Super Bowls played Nov. 15-20

▪ Season ends with Thanksgiving games, not part of playoff structure and don’t count toward tournament qualification

