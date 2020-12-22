Hockey season gets its start with unusual matchup: Archbishop Williams vs. Weymouth

“They’re all pumped up to go,” said Archbishop Williams coach Derackk Curtis , whose team will welcome Weymouth to the Canton Sportsplex for an 11 a.m. faceoff. “Really it comes down to how the coaching staff, the leadership group of the team manage this pandemic.”

Which makes it all the more appropriate that the teams will drop the puck Thursday on the 2020-21 high school hockey season being played under the most unusual of circumstances.

Archbishop Williams (Braintree) and Weymouth High are located in neighboring South Shore towns, separated by only a few miles. And yet, the boys’ hockey teams are not usual opponents on the ice, having not met at all since the 2010 Division 1 South final, or in a regular-season game since at least the 1990s.

It’s been a wait of more than nine months to get back on the ice for the Bishops, who fell to Walpole in the Division 1 South final on March 8, four days before COVID-19 shut down the remainder of the MIAA state tournaments and the rest of the sports world.

With winter sports teams cleared by the MIAA to begin practices on Dec. 14, and a mandated 10-day waiting period before games could be played, that means the window for competition opens on Christmas Eve — a day that traditionally keeps most teams off the ice even in non-pandemic years.

However, Weymouth is not one of them.

Since 2012, the Wildcats had squared off on Dec. 24 with another neighbor to the south, Hingham, a matchup that has turned into a big fundraising day and a marquee attraction in the two towns. But with Hingham shunning its usual independent schedule to play in the Patriot League during this COVID-altered season, the annual game went on temporary hiatus.

“The first question I got from the kids, when it looked like there would be a season and a condensed schedule, was, ‘Will there be a Hingham game on Christmas Eve?’ ” Weymouth coach Pat Kennedy said. “I think a lot of them are disappointed we’re not playing Hingham. Last year at our banquet we had a little video with their favorite memories, and 90 percent said playing Hingham.”

When the reality of the situation started to hit home, Kennedy said Weymouth’s new athletic director, Rob O’Leary, reached out to his Archbishop Williams counterpart Gordie McClay and the game was arranged. Kennedy added that Weymouth got clearance from the rest of the Bay State Conference, which isn’t scheduled to begin its 12-game league slate until Jan. 6.

“They were looking at an opportunity to get a game in, we were looking at an opportunity,” said Curtis, adding that nothing is guaranteed this season because of the coronavirus. “We could get shut down tomorrow. By all means, let’s get the game in. Let’s play while we can play.”

Curtis said he has received tremendous leadership from a strong senior class that includes defensemen Nick Recupero, Alex Umbro, and Aidan McDonnell, as well as forwards Conor Kelly, John Riley, James O’Toole, and Christian Koylion. All were key players on last year’s squad that qualified for the tournament as the No. 14 seed, then knocked off Bridgewater-Raynham, Wellesley, and Franklin before the loss to Walpole.

It would be easy for the returning seniors to be stung by that heartache, as well as the additional missed opportunity with no state tournaments to end the season. But Curtis said that isn’t the case with his group.

“You can look at it as, there’s no tournament, and feel sorry for yourself. But we’re playing and practicing, so it’s what can I do now that can help me in the future,” Curtis said of his players. “Our leaders have to be good leaders with the young guys, and make the most of a difficult situation.

“The seniors all care about each other, they want to go out and do the best they can.”

Curtis acknowledges that, even with a positive mind-set, things will be different this season in which COVID-19 guidelines have meant a greater focus on social distancing and adjusting to such restrictions as closed locker rooms.

“There’s certainly some challenges there,” he said. “A lot of the high school experience is in the locker room, in the meetings. Not having that on a regular basis is a challenge.”

“The No. 1 priority for every hockey player on any team is, how can you look at this as an opportunity to grow. We can still practice every day, hit the weights, do better in school, eat right," Derackk Curtis, Archbishop Williams hockey coach. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

At the same time, they are not taking for granted the chance to have any kind of a winter season.

“The No. 1 priority for every hockey player on any team is, how can you look at this as an opportunity to grow,” Curtis said. “We can still practice every day, hit the weights, do better in school, eat right.”

Weymouth also will be leaning on its senior class of forwards Jack Doyle and Declan Tierney, defensemen Braeden Cunningham and Marco Padula, and goalie Will Padula. The Wildcats will try to make one more Christmas Eve memory, albeit a different one than the groups that came before them.

“It’s going to be a learning experience for everybody,” Kennedy said. “We’re just going to have to be flexible. You don’t get these years back, so play every shift like it’s your last.”

Ice chips

▪ The first week of the regular season, much like the start of winter practices, is two weeks later than it would be in a pandemic-free year. And even with that, there is little game action to be found, with most teams and leagues choosing not to start playing until January — if they are even cleared to be on the ice by that point.

Catholic Central League teams are among the rare exceptions. In addition to Thursday’s game, Archbishop Williams will host nonleague foe Bridgewater-Raynham on Saturday (7:40 p.m., Canton Sportsplex), shortly after CCL rivals St. Mary’s and Bishop Fenwick drop the puck on their seasons (7:20 p.m., Connery Rink in Lynn).

Bishop Fenwick comes right back Sunday, hitting the road to face Bishop Feehan (2 p.m., New England Sports Village in Attleboro).

▪ Feehan will be making its CCL debut, joining the league this season along with Bishop Stang after the Eastern Athletic Conference dissolved at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

The Shamrocks are skating in the CCL Large along with Archbishop Williams, Fenwick, St. Mary’s, Arlington Catholic, and Austin Prep. Bishop Stang will be in the CCL Small with Cardinal Spellman and St. Joseph Prep.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.