Phillips Andover lefthander Thomas White is Baseball America’s No. 1 prospect for the Class of 2023

Kevin Graber says he’s never seen a player like Thomas White since he took helm of the baseball program at Phillips Andover Academy in the fall of 2008.
The 16-year-old lefthander from Rowley now sits atop Baseball America’s rankings for the country’s top high school prospects in the Class of 2023.
The 6-foot-4 White still has time to fill out his 190-pound frame, but his fastball consistently sits in the mid-90s and can top out at 97 mph. He also features a sweeping breaking ball and a changeup. White has already received interest from multiple top-tier Division I programs, including Vanderbilt, and MLB teams.
Graber believes White has the potential to be No. 1 overall draft pick.
“I had an area scout say to me it was the best breaking ball he’d seen from a high school pitcher since Rick Porcello,” said Graber, who is also an associate scout for the Yankees.
Even though Andover’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White still found time work out and get on the mound. Last spring, he impressed coaches and scouts earlier when he was invited to pitch in a scrimmage between college players preparing for the Area Code Games, and Futures Collegiate Baseball League players.
“He’s just so precocious in so many ways. He was up to 97 mph and struck out the side. You’re talking about a high school kid competing against rising college stars and not looking out of place, physically, emotionally, or any way,” Graber said.