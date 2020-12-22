Phillips Andover lefthander Thomas White is Baseball America’s No. 1 prospect for the Class of 2023

Kevin Graber says he’s never seen a player like Thomas White since he took helm of the baseball program at Phillips Andover Academy in the fall of 2008.

The 16-year-old lefthander from Rowley now sits atop Baseball America’s rankings for the country’s top high school prospects in the Class of 2023.

The 6-foot-4 White still has time to fill out his 190-pound frame, but his fastball consistently sits in the mid-90s and can top out at 97 mph. He also features a sweeping breaking ball and a changeup. White has already received interest from multiple top-tier Division I programs, including Vanderbilt, and MLB teams.