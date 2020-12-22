Taking a look at the AFC playoff picture entering Week 16

The Chiefs are rolling, the Bills are still surging, and the Steelers — who started 11-0 — are somehow in danger of losing the AFC North lead. As the Patriots start to think about 2021 and beyond, here’s a snapshot of where the AFC playoff picture stands as of Tuesday.

Games against teams .500 or better: 0

Opponents’ record: 9-19 (.321)

The skinny: Kansas City is an absolute steamroller right now. The loss of Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a few weeks could threaten their running back depth — and serves as a reminder that every good team is just an injury or two away from seeing the whole thing collapse like a house of cards — but right now, the Chiefs are the best team in the NFL. And it’s not close.

2. Bills (11-3)

Remaining schedule: at Patriots (6-8), vs. Dolphins (9-5)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 15-13 (.536)

The skinny: Loved seeing Buffalo fans turn out in droves to welcome the Bills back after their win over the Broncos in Denver. Buffalo has won seven of its last eight, and given the schedule the rest of the way — at least as it compares to Pittsburgh — its’ hold on the second seed only figures to get stronger over the final two weeks of the regular season.

3. Steelers (11-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts (10-4), at Browns (10-4)

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 20-8 (.714)

The skinny: I Googled the phrase “What was the worst 11-0 team in NFL history?” in the third quarter of Monday’s loss to Cincinnati. There’s no definitive answer, but Pittsburgh is the third team in NFL history to start the season with 11 straight wins, only to lose three straight at some point before the end of the year. The two other teams? The 1969 Rams and 2009 Saints. The latter, of course, won the Super Bowl.

4. Titans (10-4)

Remaining schedule: at Packers (11-3), at Texans (4-10)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 15-13 (.536)

The skinny: While we’re talking about the Chiefs, Bills, and Steelers, Tennessee is quietly piling up W’s. The Titans have playoff experience, and are a tough, physical football team that runs the ball well and plays good defense. What’s not to like?

5. Browns (10-4)

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns still have a shot to win the AFC North. David Richard/Associated Press

Remaining schedule: at Jets (1-13), vs. Steelers (11-3)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 12-16 (.429)

The skinny: The way things are going, the AFC North could very well be on the line heading into the regular-season finale.

6. Colts (10-4)

Remaining schedule: at Steelers (11-3), vs. Jaguars (1-13)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 12-16 (.429)

The skinny: Unless something unexpected happens, Indy appears slotted at No. 6.

7. Dolphins (9-5)

Remaining schedule: at Raiders (7-7), at Bills (11-3)

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 18-10 (.643)

The skinny: Sunday’s win over the Patriots was a sizable victory for the Miami franchise, but the Dolphins can’t afford to let up. Brian Flores is right to approach every week going forward like its’ a playoff game. With Baltimore’s cushy schedule the rest of the way, the Ravens figure to be keeping the heat on Miami down the stretch.

IN THE HUNT

8. Ravens (9-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants (5-9), at Bengals (3-10-1)

Games against teams .500 or better: 0

Opponents’ record: 8-19-1 (.286)

The skinny: I know people say that anything can happen each week — look at what the Jets did to the Rams, after all — but with that roster and that easy slate the rest of the way, if Baltimore doesn’t finish 11-5, something’s really wrong.

9. Raiders (7-7)

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins (9-5), at Broncos (5-9)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 14-14 (.500)

The skinny: Las Vegas isn’t officially eliminated, but the Raiders need to win their last two and get an awful lot of help.

