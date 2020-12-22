Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologizes after photos show mask-less partying

“It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action,” Haskins said. “I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what’s best for the team moving forward.”

Haskins said on Twitter he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and took full responsibility for putting the team at risk during the pandemic.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins publicly apologized Tuesday after photo evidence came to light of him partying with several people unmasked after playing Sunday.

The team is aware of the situation and said it's handling it internally. There was no immediate word whether Haskins would be fined or suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols. The team fined him earlier this season for a separate violation while on the road.

Haskins started Sunday for the first time since early October and threw two interceptions and a touchdown in a 20-15 loss to Seattle. It’s unclear if he’ll play in Washington’s next game against the Carolina Panthers that could be the NFC East clincher, though Rivera called Alex Smith the starter if healthy.

Rivera benched the 2019 first-round pick after four games this season because he felt the offense was better off in experienced hands. He turned first to Kyle Allen, then to Smith when Allen was injured.

Haskins got the start against Seattle essentially by default as the last healthy quarterback on the roster. He threw two interceptions in the first two-plus quarters before leading a comeback attempt that fell short.

Niners lose QB Mullens

Nick Mullens will miss the rest of the season with a serious elbow injury, moving third-stringer C.J. Beathard into a starting role for the final two games and sending the San Francisco 49ers on desperate search for a backup.

Mullens got hurt late in Sunday’s loss at Dallas and coach Kyle Shanahan said he will likely need reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow.

With Nick Mullens (4) out for the season with an elbow injury, C.J. Beathard will take the reins at quarterback this week for the 49ers. Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Starter Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to return to practice from an ankle injury that has sidelined him the past six games, but won’t be ready to play Saturday night against Arizona. Backup Josh Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving Beathard as the only available quarterback.

According to reports, the 49ers signed former first-round pick Josh Rosen off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

Shanahan said he doesn’t expect Garoppolo to be cleared to play this week.

“I’d be very surprised if that happens,” he said. “Right now, he’s safe to go out to practice, which we’re only having to walkthrough today. It’ll be fun for him to throw the ball around a little bit tomorrow. We’re going to be very safe with him this week and we’ll see next week. But I would be very surprised if that changes.”

With players not currently on an NFL roster and in the coronavirus testing protocol needing six days of clean tests to be eligible to play, the only option for a backup is either to sign someone off another team’s practice squad — as they did with Rosen — or use someone such as running back Jerick McKinnon or fullback Kyle Juszczyk as an emergency option.

“Hopefully it doesn’t come to that, but also hopefully it does kind of come to that,” Juszczyk said. “Maybe C.J. needs to tie his shoe or his helmet needs to get fixed and I get at least one play.”

The Niners also will be without running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) and receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) for the final two games, but could get 2019 All-Pro tight end George Kittle back in the fold.

Kittle has been out since breaking his foot Nov. 1. Kittle returned to practice last week and is on target to play this week even though the Niners have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Raiders’ Carr hopes to play Saturday

Quarterback Derek Carr hopes not to miss a start for the Las Vegas Raiders after leaving last week’s game with a groin injury.

Carr returned to practice on a limited basis Tuesday, five days after leaving a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with the injury in the first quarter. He shared time with backup Marcus Mariota at practice as the Raiders (7-7) prepare for Saturday night’s game against Miami.

Derek Carr (right) was injured during last week's loss to the Chargers, but the Raiders quarterback hopes to be ready to play Saturday against the Dolphins. Ethan Miller/Getty

“I’ve been in here every day that we’re allowed to get treatment and all those kind of things, doing all my tests and all of that,” Carr said. “I want everybody watching so they know that I’m telling them exactly how I feel. We’ll see how it goes. But if it’s up to me, I’m going to do everything I can to be on that field.”

Carr has a history of playing through injuries, having missed only two starts in seven seasons in the NFL. He broke his ankle in Week 16 in 2016, missing out on his only chance to appear in the playoffs and missed only one game in 2017 after breaking a bone in his back.

Browns place lineman Hubbard on IR

Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a serious knee injury in Sunday night’s win over the New York Giants.

Hubbard is expected to undergo surgery at some point this week. The 29-year-old, who was filling in at right guard for injured starter Wyatt Teller, got hurt when his right knee buckled as he was pass-blocking for quarterback Baker Mayfield on Cleveland’s second play.

Hubbard’s loss is a blow to the Browns, who have counted on his versatility while Teller recovered from a sprained ankle and right tackle Jack Conklin was out for a game.

Browns guard Chris Hubbard suffers a knee injury in Sunday night's win over the Giants and was placed on injured reserve. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Teller’s status is not yet known for this week’s game against the New York Jets as the Browns (10-4) try to clinch a playoff berth. Cleveland can make the postseason for the first time since 2002 with a win and losses by other contending teams.

Rookie Nick Harris will start again if Teller is sidelined. A fifth-round pick and former center at Washington, Harris replaced Hubbard and played well against New York’s tough defensive line.

The Browns are also back in the AFC North title hunt following Pittsburgh’s loss at Cincinnati. The Steelers (11-3) have lost three straight and lead the division by one game. Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh in the season finale.

Pederson still happy in Philly

Doug Pederson led the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title with a backup quarterback just three years ago and followed up with consecutive playoff appearances.

He’s not planning to bail after one losing season.

“I don’t want out of Philly,” Pederson told The Associated Press. “It is a great place to work.”

Pederson, who has two years remaining on his contract, shot down any notion that he’d like to get out of his deal or get fired so he can go coach another team.

“That is the furthest from the truth,” he said.

Coach Doug Pederson has no desire to leave the Eagles despite the team's struggles this season. Christian Petersen/Getty

Despite a dismal 4-9-1 record and a quarterback controversy, the Eagles are still in the race for the NFC East title. They need victories over Dallas (5-9) and Washington (6-8) in the final two games plus Washington must lose to Carolina (4-10) this week and the New York Giants (5-9) have to lose one of their last two games.

Jets activate Fatukasi off COVID/IR list

New York Jets defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and linebacker Harvey Langi was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Fatukasi missed the Jets’ 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams after he was deemed a close contact of someone outside of the organization who tested positive for the coronavirus. Fatukasi has started six games this season, moving into a starting role after nose tackle Steve McLendon was traded to Tampa Bay in October. Fatukasi has a career-high 37 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in his third NFL season. Langi injured his neck against the Rams, ending what was a breakout season. He’s third on the Jets with a career-high 60 tackles and had started the past seven games at inside linebacker following the trade of Avery Williamson to Pittsburgh on Nov. 1 ... The Atlanta Falcons waived cornerback Jordan Miller, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019. Miller had been on the reserve/injured list with an oblique injury. He missed the season’s first three games on the suspended list as he completed his punishment for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy late last season. Miller had five tackles and one fumble recovery in 11 games in his two seasons, including one tackle against Green Bay in his only game this season.