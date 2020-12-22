France eases restrictions on UK for some travelers as hopes rise for stranded truckers

On Sunday, France closed its border for 48 hours, fearing the spread of a new and possibly more transmissible variant of the coronavirus in Britain. That left more than 1,500 trucks stranded in the southeast as the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel were shut to outbound traffic. Some drivers slept in their trucks for two nights.

LONDON — Britain and France reopened their border to some travelers Tuesday and inched closer to a deal that would allow freight trucks to resume moving between the two countries, raising hopes of relief for hundreds of drivers stuck near British ports and for supermarkets warning that they could soon run short of fruit and vegetables.

Advertisement

As talks to break the impasse continued, France announced Tuesday night that select groups of people would be allowed to travel from Britain to France if they could produce proof of a recent negative coronavirus test.

Those now allowed to travel include French and European Union citizens, noncitizens with a permanent residence in France, and other people whose travel is deemed essential, They include diplomats, health workers helping in France’s fight against COVID-19, and the drivers and crew of passenger planes, trains, and buses.

The limited reopening was set to take effect at midnight.

But British and French officials were still working to resolve a freight ban that has tangled the supply chain across Europe and raised fears of shortages of lettuce, broccoli, and citrus fruit in British shops.

Even though trucks from France are allowed to bring such goods into Britain, few drivers have chosen to do so amid fears that they would get marooned on the other side of the border.

French officials said they would outline a plan for resuming freight traffic later Tuesday night.

The negotiations came as the European Union urged member states to step back from the Draconian travel bans imposed in recent days. The bloc’s executive urged countries to continue discouraging nonessential travel to and from Britain but said that British and other European citizens should be allowed to return to their homes and that goods should be allowed to move back-and-forth.

Advertisement

Many scientists suspect that the new variant is already in continental Europe. And they stressed that travel bans were useful only if such measures gave countries time to minimize the spread of the virus within their borders and ramp up efforts to detect the new variant.

“Clearly, we need balance,” Emma Hodcroft, a researcher at the University of Bern in Switzerland, wrote on Twitter. “Act too soon with too little info and you generate panic without evidence — damaging economy, livelihoods, and trust. But wait too long, and you could miss a vital window when we have the chance to have the most effective response.”

The discovery of the variant had led in recent days to a lockdown across much of southeastern England and bans on flights and trains between Britain and dozens of countries as they tried to stop the variant from spreading.

Because the trucks passing between France and Britain are continually cycling through Europe, the blockade has disrupted a continentwide freight system that industry experts said could quickly grind to a halt in the absence of a deal.

Drivers stuck near British ports were given a single cereal bar by local officials Monday, said Rod McKenzie, director of policy at Road Haulage Association, which represents the road transport industry. While drivers pack their own food, he said, they usually do not take much more than they expect to need for their few hours in Britain.

Advertisement

“It’s a story of human misery,” McKenzie said. “The government planning has been shocking on this, and there are no adequate lavatory facilities on the motorway for the past couple of days with up to 1,000 trucks parked up.”

The British government introduced plans devised for similar problems at the border after the country finalizes its split from the European Union on Dec. 31. It shut off parts of a motorway to allow trucks to park on the road and opened an old airport with room for 4,000 trucks to park.

British commentators noted that the usefulness of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans for a once-in-a-century pandemic did not do much to raise people’s confidence about how the country will fare if it crashes out of the European Union without a deal governing future commercial relations across the English Channel at the end of this month.

Scientists also noted that the new variant’s discovery in Britain did not mean an absence from the rest of Europe. Britain does considerably more genomic sequencing than other countries, allowing it to detect mutations more quickly.

In light of the unlikelihood that the variant is confined to Britain, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, recommended Tuesday that member states lift blanket bans on travelers from Britain.

Advertisement

It also urged countries not to impose cumbersome and time-consuming requirements for the most thorough coronavirus tests on truck drivers but rather to rely on more rapid tests while ensuring that any such measures do not disrupt the flow of goods.