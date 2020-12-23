Doc Talk: Accursed Mountain State, Belgium abandoned

In November 1966, in Point Pleasant, a town at the confluence of the Kanawha and Ohio rivers, two couples claimed to have been chased by a giant winged man with glowing red eyes while they were driving in the vicinity of an old army munitions dump. More sightings and other strange phenomena occurred, such as a dog disappearing and strange men in black appearing in a diner who didn’t know how to use utensils. Then in December 1967 a sighting of the Mothman was reported at the nearby Silver Bridge just before it collapsed, killing 46 people. Other disasters followed, including a flood of coal slurry from a mine in 1972 that killed 125 people in Buffalo Creek Valley.

The National Geographic series “ Atlas of Cursed Places ” manages to sneak in some sly political commentary under the trappings of the usual sensationalistic tales of the strange and supernatural. In the episode “ The Curse of West Virginia ” host Sam Sheridan journeys to the Mountain State, where the curse he investigates is the elusive Mothman, perhaps best known as the subject of “The Mothman Prophecies,” a 2002 horror movie starring Richard Gere.

Sheridan’s search for the truth takes him to a scary bunker abandoned since World War II, where the creature was rumored to dwell. In pitch darkness (why not visit in the day?) he opens the creaky metal door and finds . . . dank walls covered with graffiti. No Mothman, but Sheridan points out that in 1983 the place was declared an Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site. He then visits an engineering expert who demonstrates how the Silver Bridge collapsed because of shoddy construction and talks to activists who point out how West Virginia’s lax regulations for the fossil fuel industry have resulted in numerous catastrophes.

Some attribute these disasters to the curse of Cornstalk, a Shawnee chief treacherously murdered in 1777 near Point Pleasant by militiamen. Sheridan wonders whether the real culprit might not be the curse or the Mothman but ruthless developers and mining companies that have razed the landscape, polluted the water, and poisoned the populace. The fact that his tires are slashed and someone chases him off one location at gunpoint as he searches for clues suggests that his explanation might be closer to the truth.

“The Curse of West Virginia” can be seen as part of the “Atlas of Cursed Places” series on the National Geographic Channel Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. Go to www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/shows/atlas-of-cursed-places.

Savage noble

The Belgian aristocrat of the title in Grace Winter and Luc Plantier’s The Marquis of Wavrin: From the Manor to the Jungle (2017) was not always a nice guy. Robert de Wavrin (1888-1971) was born into a wealthy noble family that could trace its lineage back to the 11th century. At 25 he caused a scandal when he blithely shot two boys pilfering nuts on his estate, seriously wounding them. Wavrin didn’t bother to attend the trial. After the prosecutor pointed out that the privileges of the nobility had been rescinded in 1789, the court sentenced him to a year in prison.

Wavrin fled to Argentina, where something changed in him. He was drawn to the wilderness and unexplored places, traveling to the pampas, taking a small boat with his camera up the Paraná River into Paraguay, then on to Brazil and beyond, shooting the animals (sometimes literally; lots of pictures of him with dead pumas and tapirs), the landscapes, and the indigenous people along the way.

The journey took three years. It was the first of several, and he began filming as well as photographing what he saw. The films caused a stir, especially “In the Land of the Scalp” (1931), in which he captured the Shuar people practicing their rite of “tzantza” — shrinking heads. In 1938 he planned an ambitious expedition to discover the source of the Orinoco River, but he couldn’t raise enough money. World War II intervened, and his travels ended. He died in 1971, largely forgotten, his films lost.

Winter and Plantier’s film tells this story in Wavrin’s own words and images — the former verging on the magniloquent, the latter limpid and haunting. The images have survived because of Winter’s work in the Royal Film Archive of Belgium, recovering and restoring them, which the film also details. Though Wavrin verges at times on the voyeuristic, he does not indulge as did some early ethnographic documentarians in a colonialist, condescending attitude to indigenous people but is instead deeply curious, empathetic, and protective. In one prescient scene he shoots a primitive village on stilts in a lake in Venezuela, and then cuts to the other shore to a modern version of the same — rows of oil wells, the beginning of the exploitation and despoliation that will render almost all of Wavrin’s beloved tribes extinct.

“The Marquis of Wavrin: From the Manor to the Jungle” can be seen on OVID.tv. Go to www.ovid.tv.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.