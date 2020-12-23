Getting away with murder: examining two assassinations 20 years apart and on opposite sides of the world

Guatemalan Bishop Juan Gerardi, the subject of Taylor’s film, had been for years seeking justice for the thousands of civilians, many of them indigenous people, who had been murdered by the military during the country’s decades-long civil war. In this endeavor he was backed by one of the country’s most formidable institutions, the Catholic Church, and so unlike previous human-rights groups who had been killed or driven away by death squads, Gerardi’s commission proceeded largely unmolested. Nonetheless, two days after the incriminating report detailing the atrocities was released in 1998, Gerardi was found beaten to death in his residence.

Paul Taylor’s “ The Art of Political Murder ” and Bryan Fogel’s “ The Dissident ” tell the stories of two assassinations that took place 20 years apart and in countries on opposite sides of the world. Both show how those in power can kill without fear of consequences anyone who gets in their way.

The “art” in Taylor’s film (it is based on a book with the same title by Francisco Goldman, who is one of those interviewed) lays not so much in the murder, which was crude and brazen, as in the methods of those seeking to solve it. Distrusting the official government efforts, and in the midst of false, lurid theories spread by the media, the team of investigators that had compiled Gerardi’s report now turned its focus on determining who killed him. Operating under the constant threat of violence, which forced one investigator to flee the country with his family, the team persisted in its search for the truth.

It is a detective story with many unexpected twists, including the government’s contention that Gerardi was killed by a German Shepherd or in a lover’s quarrel with another priest. The identity of a shirtless man running from the crime scene poses a mystery, and the role and testimony of a homeless witness evolves in unexpected ways.

Through interviews, archival footage, and reenactments, Taylor follows these developments with suspense and clarity. Exactly who committed the murder is elusive, but there is no doubt about the why. “The message behind this murder,” says Helen Mack, a Guatemalan human-rights activist, “is that no one, not even a bishop, can dare to defy those in power.”

The crime examined in Fogel’s “The Dissident” is more recent and familiar. It is also more disturbing.

Once a royal family insider and a supporter of the seemingly reform-minded Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi became disillusioned by the country’s increasing despotism. His criticism of bin Salman put his life at risk, and he had to seek asylum in the United States, where he resumed his attacks against the regime by writing for The Washington Post. He also fell in love, and in 2018 entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul to obtain the papers needed for his impending marriage.

He was never seen again. His fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, after waiting outside the consulate for hours, feared the worst.

The subsequent international outrage and media coverage might have caught the Saudis by surprise. At first they insisted that Khashoggi had left the consulate, even recording on a surveillance camera a double wearing the missing man’s clothes exiting the building. But the Turkish authorities were having none of it and after investigating declared to the media that Khashoggi had been killed. Finally, the Saudis admitted that Khashoggi had died on the premises but claimed that he had accidentally choked to death or was inadvertently killed after starting a fistfight. Undeterred, Turkey issued arrest warrants for 20 suspects, several of them high-ranking officials close to bin Salman. But the Saudis insisted on holding their own investigation and refused to hand over any of the accused.

Still, it seemed possible that justice might be done. The film’s epilogue relates how the crime unified an otherwise-fractious US Congress, which voted to void the sale of billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia. But President Trump vetoed the bill. World outrage faded, and it became business as usual with bin Salman.

Fogel, whose Oscar-winning “Icarus” (2017) investigated the Russian Olympic doping scandal, takes on a more sweeping topic here and jumps from city to city and back and forth in time: like a Jason Bourne movie without action scenes but with interviews. Among the latter are several with Khashoggi’s fiancée and with a Saudi dissident in Montreal who believes that Khashoggi’s support of his Twitter network might have instigated the assassination. There are revelations about the extent of the Saudi hacking of institutions and individuals in the United States and Canada that are especially alarming, given Russia’s recent shenanigans. And the parts of the story that are familiar still shock, like the transcripts of the recordings of the assassins in action, in which they are heard joking about the arrival of “the sacrificial animal” and discuss the best way to dismember a corpse with a bone saw. Though occasionally unwieldy and overwrought, the film reaffirms the message of “The Art of Political Murder” — those with power will stop at nothing to hold onto it, and they do so with impunity.

“The Art of Political Murder” can be seen on HBO Dec. 26 at 8:30 a.m. and HBO Max. Go to www.hbo.com/documentaries/the-art-of-political-murder.

“The Dissident” opens Dec. 25 at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham and the Showcase Cinemas Woburn and will be available on demand starting Jan. 8. Go to thedissident.com.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.