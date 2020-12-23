HomeFront: Albums and books of the year, Pixar with ‘Soul’

COUNTDOWN TO DEC. 25: If you’re panicking over last-minute gifts, check out the selection of “items [that] can be delivered with a click” rounded up by Globe correspondent Rachel Raczka — and maybe think about a meditation app for yourself. The Allston-Brighton Winter Market has gone virtual, “allowing patrons from far and wide to take part in this one-stop shopping extravaganza,” reports Globe correspondent Grace Griffin. And if Christmas isn’t for you, this might be the year to check out the Matzoball. The Christmas Eve tradition has been reinvented as the “largest speed dating event in the world,” founder Andrew Rudnick tells the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein.

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where prehistoric solstice rituals are currently resonating more than any tradition cooked up since living indoors and spying on the neighbors became a thing. We’ve been studying the night sky, admiring the way we look by candlelight, and clinging to every extra minute of daylight. Winter and the longest year we can remember are both rounding the turn and heading into the homestretch, and not a moment too soon.

ALBUMS OF THE YEAR: Among the 50 albums of the year — 10 each selected by five Globe experts — is something for just about everyone. Ranging around the world, Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler singles out big names such as Thomas Adès, an artistic partner of the BSO, as well as the final major work by Ethel Smyth, whose “music all but vanished with her death in 1944.” Globe sports reporter-slash-hip-hop expert Julian Benbow’s selections include “project after quality project” by Hit-Boy and a posthumous release by Mac Miller (”a bittersweet glimpse of what was in store”). The artists on Jon Garelick’s jazz list range in age from 23 (saxophonist and composer Immanuel Wilkins) to 84 (composer and pianist Carla Bley), and the recordings vary even more. Stuart Munro’s country, folk, and Americana selections range from the first X album in 35 years to the “gutbucket country” of Ashley Ray. Maura Johnston’s pop list is actually 11 titles, ending with Taylor Swift’s 1-2 punch of “Folklore” and “Evermore,” which ”represented a leap forward for the pop superstar.”

FILM: The new Pixar movie under the Christmas tree, “Soul,” earns 3½ stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr. The plot sounds like an outtake from “The Good Place” — a jazz pianist (Jamie Foxx) dies in an accident and lands not in the afterlife but in a repository of souls known as the Great Before. Especially in the scenes in Manhattan, “the visual ingenuity of ‘Soul’ can be as rapturous as the script is clever,” but that’s not the whole point. “As always with Pixar, it’s how you get where you already know you’re going that makes the journey special.”

One of the guides on that journey is “Soul” co-director and co-writer Pete Docter. “We don’t control where we’re born or what kinds of thing we get to do,” the Oscar winner (for “Up” and “Inside Out”) says in a philosophy-inflected Q&A with the Globe’s Mark Feeney. “But we can turn whatever we’re given into something of value.”

Merely casting Tom Hanks as a “traveling town crier” tasked with returning an orphan to her family bleeds some suspense out of “News of the World,” which Burr’s 3-star review calls “a gripping if episodic watch, a stark tale of civilized and uncivilized America struggling to see which one calls the shots.” The backdrop is 1860s Texas, the story “vibrant yet familiar,” the parallels to the present day subtle but undeniable.

Starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, “Sylvie’s Love” is a throwback, a “stylish and mostly satisfying romantic drama set in late 1950s/early 1960s Manhattan,” with a mostly Black cast. Writer-director Eugene Ashe “has accomplished something strange and charming,” Burr says in a 2½-star review. “He has made a movie that could have come out in 1962 in look and feel and narrative — everything except the color of the characters.”

As Cassie, the “Promising Young Woman” of the title, Carey Mulligan delivers a “wrenching performance,” Burr says, awarding 2½ stars. Writer-director Emerald Fennell’s “extremely dark comedy . . . aims to provoke more than convince,” and “Mulligan keeps the character rooted in such profound sorrow that it’s invisible to everyone around her, and visible to us only as the tip of an immense iceberg.”

“Wonder Woman 1984,″ the follow-up to the 2017 blockbuster, “isn’t a disaster, but it’s a dud,” Burr says in a 2-star review. Gal Gadot and Chris Pine are back, as is director Patty Jenkins, but “[t]he film’s back half is a globally expanding tidal wave of chaos.” Is the problem that Burr watched on his home TV? “[A] movie this overthought and underwritten on the small screen will only seem more so on the big.”

BOOKS: The Globe’s lists of the 55 best books of the year include titles from the fiction, nonfiction, poetry, young adult, and children’s shelves. They include bestsellers like Brit Bennett’s riveting “The Vanishing Half” and Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” as well as a slew of intriguing kids’ books about everything from getting chewing gum out of hair to combating racism.

“Pachinko” author Min Jin Lee wrote the introduction to the new Penguin Classics edition of “The Great Gatsby.” “Like Gatsby, I’ve wanted many things beyond my reach and aspired for more,” the Amherst College writer-in-residence says in a Q&A with Globe correspondent Lauren Daley. “We’re living in a cataclysmic era, and I believe the personal drama of ‘The Great Gatsby,’ reflecting the sheer recklessness of people living in a postwar era, is timely.”

Zaira Meneses accompanied Gabrielle Reyes in Boston Lyric Opera's "A Winter's Evening." Courtesy BLO (Custom credit)

CLASSICAL MUSIC: December usually means dashing around to “Christmas cantatas, church gigs, and other seasonal programs” for classical musicians and audiences alike. “But this year, the Internet offers more than enough enticing virtual performances to keep the music playing well into 2021,” says the Globe’s Zoë Madonna, rounding up vocal and instrumental offerings, with a separate category for Handel’s “Messiah.”

Livestreaming has its pluses, but “most of the musical experiences that got me through this year came, somewhat old-fashionedly, via recordings,” writes Globe correspondent David Weininger. He spotlights the year’s “most important recordings by local performers and ensembles,” including Lorelei Ensemble’s recording of David Lang’s “love fail” and the “vastly dissimilar sonic panoramas” of violinist Michi Wiancko’s “Planetary Candidate.”

POP MUSIC: A vague memory of post-Celtics-game concerts turned Meredith Goldstein — yes, the Love Letters columnist — into an investigative reporter. She takes an entertaining trip down a rabbit hole of nostalgia and returns with confirmation that “between 2005 and 2008, the Celtics hosted 10 post-game concerts with the goal of drawing fans back to the Garden.” Gavin DeGraw and Augustana were involved, and possibly Donnie Wahlberg.

Boston-area musicians reacted to the chaos of 2020 in a gratifying variety of ways. “Whether the conversation falls on communities of color, persons affected by state violence, or those disenfranchised by the current political system, the Boston music scene is armed with beats and strapped up with the intent to rabble-rouse,” writes Globe correspondent Hassan Ghanny, who zeros in on seven songs that tell part of the story.

THEATER: The Christmas Revels are a blast every year, and “A 50th Anniversary Virtual Celebration” is no exception. Mixing newly recorded segments and the greatest hits of a half-century of traditional entertainment, the show is “all snippets — apart from the moving tribute to the ‘Underground Railroad’ from 2000 — but the editing is masterful; you always get just enough,” says Globe reviewer Jeffrey Gantz. Available through Dec. 31.

The latest clever way the show must go on is the Williamstown Theatre Festival’s collaboration with Audible. Audio versions of the whole seven-show 2020 season feature performers including Audra McDonald, Carla Gugino, and Anna Chlumsky. “That we’ve done them at all really is a testament to the strength and resilience of artists,” artistic director Mandy Greenfield tells Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg.

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. In Episode 8, “Writing Your Heart Out,” writers Alondra Bobadilla, Asiyah Herrera, and Meredith Russo discuss creativity and connection. Listen here.

Conservation technician Greta Llanes tended to stonework at the temporarily shuttered Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

VISUAL ART: Unlike the first one, the latest shutdown was easy to foresee, but that doesn’t make the situation at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum any easier. “We’re going to have to be very, very creative about problem solving,” director Peggy Fogelman tells the Globe’s Malcolm Gay. He offers a behind-the-scenes perspective on “everything from conservation and horticulture to security and operations” in a profoundly unsettled time.

“Had I known, I might have lingered longer and savored more,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. He’s talking about a Lucian Freud exhibition at the MFA, one of “a prominent handful of shows cut short or kicked forward from the year that almost wasn’t,” but the story is a good reminder of “the special gift it is to stand in front of any works, like them or not, with space to contemplate even your own disdain” — and not just at a museum.

TV: Before she was a duchess, Meghan Markle was best known for her role on “Suits.” The USA Network legal drama is “the perfect pandemic binge,” says the Globe’s Don Aucoin. The series is “slick, stylish fun, the TV equivalent of a good beach read. The plots are twisty, the repartee snappy, the law-office personality conflicts absorbing, the romances tempestuous.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including expert advice on one of the biggest questions of the year. “There’s really no such thing as ‘too much’ screen time,” writes Globe correspondent Kara Baskin. Sign up for the newsletter here.

FOOD & DINING: “This year is different,” Chris Chung of Momi Nonmi tells the Globe’s Devra First. “Customers want something special.” If your taste runs to fancy sushi, First has the scoop on takeout omakase: “This most intimate of dining experiences — where a chef presents the meal bite by bite with explanations of what you are eating, where it comes from, how it is prepared, and why — is now, like so many things, remote.”

Not in a champagne mood? Join the club. “[T]he full flavors of beer and the long, cold nights of winter just fit together,” says the Globe’s Gary Dzen. He checks in with local experts, who recommend 18 winter beers, including Untold Brewing’s Sweet Treat, which is brewed with, among other things, Marshmallow Fluff (really).

COMEDY: As Dead & Mellow Records turns 1, the fledgling comedy and punk label is operating “in a completely different entertainment landscape,” writes Globe correspondent Nick A. Zaino III. The “Dead & Mellow Sampler: Vol. 1,” which drops on Christmas Day, wraps up a profoundly strange 12 months. “The difference between every single quarter this year has been like four different years,” says cofounder (with Matt Minigell) Alan Richardson.

ARCHITECTURE: For all of its heartbreak and disruption, 2020 “has set the stage for a significant rethinking of the design of homes, workplaces, transportation infrastructure, and the public realm,” writes Globe correspondent Anthony Flint, who drills down on five transformations. “It may be hard to envision amid the current devastation, but these trends are aimed at a future that is healthier, greener, and more equitable.”

BUT REALLY: The forecast calls for a wet and windy Christmas followed by even more restaurant “hibernations.” These are dark days, with vaccine-shaped hope on the horizon. If you’re lucky enough to have access to good takeout, please order some, and tip like your high school crush is watching. Wear your mask and wash your hands!