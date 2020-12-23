On NBC’s ‘One Night Only,’ a worthy goal but a narrow view of Broadway

That’s a worthy cause, so kudos are in order. I just wish the telecast’s definition of “the best of Broadway” was more expansive.

As several stars reminded the audience during the telecast, that money will help pay for groceries, health care, and financial assistance for members of the Broadway community who are struggling to stay afloat amid a pandemic that has shuttered theaters nationwide.

It was heartening to hear that NBC’s recent two-hour musical special, “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway,” raised more than $3 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

It’s an age-old problem. On those rare occasions when television offers a prime-time showcase to theater, it almost always takes a greatest-hits approach. So viewers come away with a very narrow conception of the dynamic place Broadway actually is, or at least can be, and the wide range of work that is offered there. From that standpoint, “One Night Only” feels like a missed opportunity.

The special was hosted by Tina Fey, in a more earnest mode than I’ve ever seen her. Though she’s best known for her TV and film work, Fey’s presence was legit, given that she wrote the book for the musical adaptation of her “Mean Girls.” And the special did feature a number of testimonials from Broadway stalwarts such as Billy Porter and Nathan Lane.

Advertisement

But there were also some stars with a tenuous or nonexistent connection to Broadway. Kelly Clarkson singing Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”? Country singer Brett Eldredge crooning “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!,” instead of Damon Daunno, who was so great as Curly in the recent explosive revival?

Moreover, “One Night Only’' presented a vision of Broadway as a milieu nearly devoid of plays. The only non-musical represented was “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and then only in a discussion of it by cast members and some video rather than the live performance of a scene.

Advertisement

As for the musicals, while it was good to see numbers from a handful of new shows like “Jagged Little Pill” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” there could have been more. “One Night Only” set the tone right away by opening with a medley from “Jersey Boys,” which has been touring forever, has been made into a movie by Clint Eastwood, and closed on Broadway three years ago. At another point in the show, we were treated to an old clip of Barbara Streisand singing “People.” I could go on.

Look, I get it. A mass audience is necessary when raising money is the goal. And a taste of Broadway is certainly better than nothing. I just hope that the next time television focuses on theater, it offers us a bigger and more representative bite.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.