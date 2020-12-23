This high-end furniture is designed to secure your cannabis

Wisconsin-based Sharon Kevil has a solution for that: Forti Goods, her line of sleek, contemporary furniture outfitted with secure, smell-proof compartments for stowing marijuana products.

In Massachusetts, where marijuana has been legal for a few years now, the question of how to safely store the substance still takes some thought, especially in homes with young children or pets.

“You could go on Google right now and search for a bar cart or a liquor cabinet and find hundreds, if not thousands, of options,” Kevil said. “When you Google cannabis furniture, there isn’t the same breadth of options. Part of what we’re doing is trying to normalize it.”

Advertisement

Forti Goods offers eight styles of furniture including credenzas, chests of drawers, and end tables. Each piece comes with at least one locking compartment and the option to add more locks to the design. Constructed of veneered plywood and solid wood in different stains, every piece includes a built-in, replaceable carbon filter to mask odors. Forti Goods also offers a selection of jars, boxes, and other wooden fixtures to organize the interior of the locking drawers.

Organizational fixtures keep drawer contents tidy and accessible. Anna Spaller

Prices starting at $1,850 reflect the line’s high-end, US-based construction, Kevil said. Compartment locks connect to a smartphone app that lets users control them remotely using WiFi to Bluetooth. Kevil said she designed the locking mechanism with both young children and elderly family members in mind.

“Reading about accidental ingestion made me want to support parents in legal states who had real concerns about it,” Kevil said. “We were also thinking about people who are aging — if you have something like Parkinson’s or multiple sclerosis, you might have limited function in your hands to be able to use a key.”

To Forti Goods, Kevil brings years of interior and furniture design experience. With marijuana legal for medical or recreational use in 34 states and more states considering legalization, she expects demand for Forti Goods and other marijuana-based product lines to grow.

Advertisement

“Cannabis is used by so many people, it’s just not broadly talked about,” Kevil said. “I really designed this with the family home in mind.”

Grace Griffin can be reached at grace.griffin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GraceMGriffin.