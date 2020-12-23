Baker unveils $668 million relief plan to help small businesses

The state-level grant program comes on the heels of a hard-fought bill approved by Congress earlier this week that finally set the terms of a COVID-19 stimulus package. That package would award $900 billion in COVID-19 aid, including an additional $325 billion round of Paycheck Protection Program funds to bolster small businesses.

Governor Charlie Baker announced a $668 million relief program today to support restaurants, retailers, and small businesses that have been struggling to survive the pandemic. The funds will be distributed through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, and about half of the grants will be allocated to those who previously applied to a massively oversubscribed funding round this fall. Businesses will able to receive up to $75,000 to help cover payroll, mortgages, debt, and other measures to help them get through the months ahead.

“While we wait for the feds to close the deal, we’re launching a $668 million small business relief fund,” Baker said during his regular State House news conference. “The money will go to restaurants, retailers, and other businesses that have been hit hard by COVID.”

Baker said the state next week will begin awarding “millions of dollars” to restaurants, retailers and other small businesses as soon as next week. The grants of up to $75,000, Baker said, are designed to help businesses pay employees, rent, debts, utilities and other costs.

The restaurant industry has been looking for more relief for months beyond the existing state and federal programs available to them. After holding out hope the federal government might come through with a targeted stimulus package for their industry, local restaurant owners were crestfallen this week to learn that the federal stimulus did not include a direct carve-out.

“We are bleeding and we are staying open for our staff so that we can employ them,” said Jody Adams, the owner of Trade, Porto, and Saloniki Greek restaurants. “Takeout is stronger than it was in the spring but it’s not strong enough to sustain us.”

Many think the latest financial rescue package from Congress will not do much to help the sector weather a winter in which outdoor dining is all but gone from the scene, and not returning in most places until April. Several local restaurant owners said that they’re hesitant to take on an additional round of PPP funding now, with dining capacity restrictions in place.

“To take another round of PPP feels really dangerous to me,” said Nancy Cushman, the owner of Oak + Rowan in Boston and Brine on the North Shore. “I probably wouldn’t even tough it out out of fear of having to pay it back.”

Which is why the state-level grant funding could offer some additional support to the industry, which has been hit disproportionally hard during the pandemic.

“If we have any hope of getting people to the other side of this, we’re going to need Massachusetts to help us,” said Bob Luz, chief executive of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, which has found that 1 in 5 restaurants in the state has been forced to close due to COVID-19 financial hardship. “This plan from D.C. is just not enough.”

Baker said this latest round of funding stemmed in part from seeing the response to the most recent $50.8 million in grants announced in October. Those funds were hugely oversubscribed, with more than 10,000 applicants, but fewer than 10 percent actually receiving funds. The 1,158 winners of those grants were announced earlier this week, with the Baker administration giving priority to businesses owned by women, people of color, and veterans, as well as those in so-called gateway cities, and those that did not receive prior federal aid. This newest round of funding will piggy-back on that earlier round, with those who have already applied for grants being first in line for the additional funds.

On Tuesday, Baker announced that he would roll out this latest round of grants with specific emphasis on supporting restaurants and entertainment venues. “Our hope is to deliver funding that meets this moment, and compliments the recent federal action,” he said.

Local mayor and municipal leaders, who had been petitioning the Governor for additional small business support, celebrated the announcement of the grant program. “I want to thank the governor and applaud this. I’m glad he’s working with municipalities, hearing these concerns, and understanding the important role [that small businesses] play in the foundation of the economy,” said Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone. “We need definitive action, and substantial direct financial relief.”

“Any aid from the City of Boston or the state in this critical interim period while we await another round of PPP funding would be a huge help,” said David Doyle, the owner of Tres Gatos, Casa Verde, and Little Dipper restaurants in Jamaica Plain. He said he agreed with the Governor’s decision on Tuesday to limit capacity to 25 percent in an effort to help limit community spread. But, he added, “unless restaurants are doing pretty well with take-out and delivery, that restriction may push a good number into hibernation.”

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.