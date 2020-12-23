Here’s what small businesses need to know about Governor Charlie Baker’s $668 million relief program

Governor Charlier Baker on Wednesday unveiled a $668 million coronavirus relief program for small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The new aid program will be run out of the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation. Earlier this year, the quasi-public agency disbursed nearly $51 million in coronavirus-related business aid, but was overwhelmed with requests for 10 times that amount.

Here’s what business owners need to know about applying for the aid, as well as what the money can be used for.