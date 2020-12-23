Here’s what small businesses need to know about Governor Charlie Baker’s $668 million relief program

Governor Charlier Baker on Wednesday unveiled a $668 million coronavirus relief program for small businesses affected by COVID-19.
The new aid program will be run out of the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation. Earlier this year, the quasi-public agency disbursed nearly $51 million in coronavirus-related business aid, but was overwhelmed with requests for 10 times that amount.
Here’s what business owners need to know about applying for the aid, as well as what the money can be used for.
- The new relief program will prioritize businesses that did not receive funds in the earlier round, and they do not need to reapply
- New applications are specific to business and sectors hardest hit by COVID-19, including restaurants, bars, caterers, nail salons, barber shops, retailers, indoor recreation, entertainment, gyms and fitness centers, and event support services like videographers and photographers
- New businesses applying for funds will have between Dec. 31 and Jan. 15 to submit application materials
- Aid amounts are capped at $75,000, as long as that number does not exceed three months of operating expenses
- Funds can be used to pay employee salary and benefits, rent or mortgage and related debts and utility bills
Eligibility requirements from the previous round specify that:
- Businesses must be located in Massachusetts, established before June 30, 2019, and either be open now or plan to reopen
- Losses of income must be due to COVID-19 issues, and have to be equal to or greater than the amount of aid requested
The $668 million in additional relief is intended to help nearly 9,000 small businesses.
