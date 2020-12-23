Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The pink-footed goose continued at Eldredge Field in Orleans.

A painted bunting was found at a feeder in Eastham.

Recent sightings (through Dec. 15) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A king eider was found among thousands of common eiders in North Chatham.

A Western tanager continued to visit a feeder in Brewster while another was photographed in a yard in Dennis.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included a pomarine jaeger, 34 dovekies, 2 thick-billed murres, 21 common murres, 450 razorbills, 235 black-legged kittiwakes, 6 Iceland gulls, 7 great shearwaters, a snowy owl, 45 common redpolls, and several dozen red crossbills.

Other large flocks of common redpolls were seen at beaches and marshes from Sandy Neck to Provincetown, including 50 at Lieutenant Island in Wellfleet.

Other sightings around the Cape included 4 black vultures in Bourne, an Eastern phoebe in Falmouth, a late prairie warbler plus an orange-crowned warbler and 2 Wilson’s snipes at Cold Brook Preserve in Harwich, at least 20 evening grosbeaks continuing in different parts of Wellfleet, and 5 tree swallows in Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



