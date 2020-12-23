Ethan Hawke urges people to ‘support the Coolidge’ in new fundraising video

“If we don’t protect what’s valuable about our society, who will?,” Hawke asks in the video. “We have to. So please support the Coolidge.”

In a home video filmed from Rome, the actor urged people to help shore up the Brookline independent movie house, which has suffered financially under pandemic-era restrictions and shutdowns. The message was originally filmed for the Coolidge’s 2020 Film Trivia Night Fundraiser in early December.

Speaking to the camera for less than two minutes, Hawke highlighted why the practice of seeing cinema together is important and why small theaters like the Coolidge should be treasured in the era of at-home streaming.

Advertisement

“If we define progress by the fact that we can all stream our movies from our home, and we never have to leave our house, and we never have to see each other again, I think we’ve really lost why cinema and why movies are the church of my choice,” he said. “It’s because of places like the Coolidge, places in America where we go to be together, to share stories, to generate empathy together, to broaden our views, and be together.”

He also recounted what he called “one of the best experiences” of his life at the Coolidge, showing a movie he directed.

“We had this Q and A and everybody started talking about the ideas of the film and comparing it to other films. And [there was] this beautiful dialogue that happened,” Hawke said. “And that’s not the reason not only to make movies, but the reason to be alive — is to get to know each other and share our experiences and turn them into something valuable that we can all learn from. The Coolidge does that every week over and over for young people, for older people.”

Advertisement

In his long and storied career, Hawke is best known for movies and shows like “Training Day,” “Dead Poets Society,” “The Purge,” and more recently Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird.”

The Coolidge’s latest fundraiser is just one of many efforts the theater has launched since March to stay afloat. They’ve launched virtual screenings, podcasts, and videos of staffers talking about their favorite films. They’ve offered takeout concessions, including buttery popcorn. And they’ve even opened up the opportunity for cinephiles to rent out the entire theater.

Now the movie house is collecting tax-deductible donations through www.coolidge.org.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.